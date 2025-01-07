Ezra Levant urges caution to Alex Jones after Trudeau's 'resignation'

Following Justin Trudeau's resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, Ezra Levant tells Alex Jones why the prime minister still has at least three months to potentially abuse his power.

Rebel News
  |   January 07, 2025   |   News Analysis

Appearing on The Alex Jones Show on Tuesday afternoon, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed why Justin Trudeau's highly-publicized 'resignation' will actually see him remain as prime minister for at least another 90 days.

Standing in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday morning, an emotional Trudeau announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party and eventually as prime minister as well.

However, Trudeau has asked the Governor General of Canada to prorogue Parliament until March 24, essentially meaning all parliamentary business is halted until that time and a non-confidence motion cannot be passed.

"That's an awful lot of time for him to do a lot of damage, like I say, through executive orders, through appointments, and we don't have the same checks and balances as you Americans do," Levant said to Jones.

"We have eight vacancies in our Canadian Senate, Trudeau could appoint those, they're not elected in Canada. Imagine stacking eight of your buddies in the Senate," he added.

Levant also discussed the harsh conditions that British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson is facing in prison after publishing a controversial documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system in the UK and police corruption.

"The judge gave him the maximum sentence under law, which for a civil prisoner is unheard of, literally unprecedented," he said.

Levant went on: "Because Tommy is a target of prison gangs, the prison doesn't know what to do with him, so they emptied out their solitary confinement ward, 16 cells, and they put Tommy in one of them."

"He's in the worst part of the prison...they only let him out once a day for exercise and to have a shower, and you go crazy, he will serve at least nine months in solitary, you cannot do nine months in solitary, Alex."

Robinson's legal plight has been thrust back into the spotlight after Elon Musk posted a number of messages on X calling for his release and accountability for those involved in covering up the abuse of thousands of young British girls.

Call the Election!

10,406 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.