Ezra Levant urges caution to Alex Jones after Trudeau's 'resignation'

Appearing on The Alex Jones Show on Tuesday afternoon, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed why Justin Trudeau's highly-publicized 'resignation' will actually see him remain as prime minister for at least another 90 days.

Standing in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday morning, an emotional Trudeau announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party and eventually as prime minister as well.

However, Trudeau has asked the Governor General of Canada to prorogue Parliament until March 24, essentially meaning all parliamentary business is halted until that time and a non-confidence motion cannot be passed.

"That's an awful lot of time for him to do a lot of damage, like I say, through executive orders, through appointments, and we don't have the same checks and balances as you Americans do," Levant said to Jones.

"We have eight vacancies in our Canadian Senate, Trudeau could appoint those, they're not elected in Canada. Imagine stacking eight of your buddies in the Senate," he added.

DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!



At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.



At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.

Levant also discussed the harsh conditions that British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson is facing in prison after publishing a controversial documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system in the UK and police corruption.

"The judge gave him the maximum sentence under law, which for a civil prisoner is unheard of, literally unprecedented," he said.

Levant went on: "Because Tommy is a target of prison gangs, the prison doesn't know what to do with him, so they emptied out their solitary confinement ward, 16 cells, and they put Tommy in one of them."

"He's in the worst part of the prison...they only let him out once a day for exercise and to have a shower, and you go crazy, he will serve at least nine months in solitary, you cannot do nine months in solitary, Alex."

Robinson's legal plight has been thrust back into the spotlight after Elon Musk posted a number of messages on X calling for his release and accountability for those involved in covering up the abuse of thousands of young British girls.

