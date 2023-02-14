Ezra Levant: 'The mayor will bless one side and condemn the other'

"Calgary is the freest place in Canada, I think that's still true," said Ezra. "I was born there and grew up there and it's certainly I'm sure it's responsible for a lot of my views on freedom. It's certainly a rambunctious place to political reform. Lots of political activity always has been, but it's always been peaceful."

The city's mayor, Jyoti Gondek, has threatened to use a street harassment bylaw to fine protesters who are "openly communicating hateful messaging in a public place."

This threat comes after a planned drag event was postponed due to safety concerns related to a planned protest.

The drag event, Drag on Ice with DJ Gaysnakes, organized by Chinook Blast, was postponed after discussions with the performers. While Mayor Gondek claims that the protests were "rooted in hatred and fear-mongering," the actual crime committed, if any, remains unknown.

The notion of "hate-fuelled" protests begs the question of whether or not one's heart must hold the "right" feelings to protest, including the sexualization of children.

Recently, drag story times and all-ages drag events in Calgary and across the country have become a target for opponents, with counter-protesters showing up to voice their support for drag performers. While the Media Party refers to these opponents as "alt-right groups," no specific names have been mentioned.

"The mayor will bless one side and condemn the other and find only one side for hate, which is a human emotion that is actually not a crime here," Ezra added.