EZRA LEVANT | Tim Hortons has threatened us with police, lawsuits, and now a trademark complaint — all for asking why they won't hire Canadians

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Tim Hortons has spent two weeks trying to silence Rebel News — and with each failed attempt, the so-called Canadian coffee chain has escalated further.

It started with journalism. For two weeks, Ezra Levant and the team at Rebel News have been exposing a straightforward contradiction: Tim Hortons publicly claims to be prioritizing Canadian hires, even launching a splashy PR campaign to rebrand itself as a homegrown institution ahead of Dunkin' Donuts' planned expansion into Canada. Yet at the very same time, the chain was actively posting listings for Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) on the federal government's own job board — 93 locations, by Rebel News' count.

So, we visited Tim Hortons locations still advertising for foreign workers and asked managers to explain the discrepancy. One manager denied any knowledge of the TFW postings — while Ezra held the restaurant's own government listing in hand.

Shortly after, the chain issued a nationwide ban on Rebel News journalists entering any of its properties. Tim Hortons' lawyers sent Rebel News a formal threat letter warning that any further questions asked of managers or franchise owners would result in trespass reports to police and the pursuit of "all available remedies, including charges under the applicable act and civil action."

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.