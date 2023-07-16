We're on the way to Hungary to find out the truth — why does the left hate this country?

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is headed to Hungary to find out the truth — why does the left hate that country so much? Especially its Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. It's a liberal democracy, it's a NATO ally, and it's even a country that rose up against Soviet domination during the Cold War — you'd think we'd be best friends.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper posted a photo with Orban the other day, a completely normal thing to do. But liberal pundits and politicians immediately condemned it, calling it outrageous that Harper would dare to meet with such a man.

As @IDUalliance Chairman I was pleased to meet with Fidesz Party Leader @PM_ViktorOrban today in Budapest. We discussed the IDU’s strong support for Ukraine and the importance of centre-right parties strengthening their collaboration. pic.twitter.com/dPU1Q7Oi5r — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) July 6, 2023

Just days after Harper published that photo, Justin Trudeau met with the brutal, authoritarian president of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, and posted a selfie with him. No-one was appalled by that. And Trudeau regularly bows down to Chinese dictators, both literally and metaphorically.

So why the hatred for Hungary and for Orban in particular?

I have a hunch.

My guess is that it’s because Orban has resisted many globalist ideas and Hungarians love him for it. Under Orban’s leadership, Hungary has rejected open borders mass immigration and the cultural and economic challenges that come from it. He has defended Hungary’s ethnic and religious identity, not subscribing to woke multiculturalism. He has pushed back at world governments like the European Union and the United Nations.

But we're going to find out the truth. Videographer Lincoln Jay and I are going to spend a few days in Budapest, hopefully finishing off our trip with a one-on-one interview with Orban himself (that has yet to be confirmed).

We're still working on it, so I don't want to get your hopes up too high, but we will spend the days ahead trying to find the truth about Hungary. We've set up a special website, TheTruthAboutHungary.com, which I encourage you to check it every day for our upcoming content.

If you think this is important journalism that you're not going to find anywhere else, pleas chip in a few bucks there, too. Thank you.