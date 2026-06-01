EZRA LEVANT | UK bans far-left Islamist pundits — and they immediately blame the Jews

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the United Kingdom bans two more pundits — this time on the communist, Islamist left.

Just over three weeks ago, Ezra was banned from flying to London, where he had planned to cover Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally. He received a cold, unsigned email from the UK Home Office — the kind you cannot reply to. His ETA, the electronic travel authorization that allows citizens of friendly countries to enter Britain without a full visa, was cancelled. No reasons given. No right of appeal.

Ezra did what any reasonable person would do: he took the Home Office up on their own suggestion and applied for a proper visa. He paid the thousand-pound super-priority fee, which is supposed to produce a decision within 24 hours. That was more than three weeks ago. Two emails have arrived since — both confessing the Home Office is running "a little late."

The legal challenge to the ban continues. Ezra has retained counsel in the UK and believes the Home Office's conduct is unlawful.

But here is the weekend update: the UK has now banned two more people. And this time, the press is paying close attention.

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