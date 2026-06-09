EZRA LEVANT | Why the Liberals’ under-16 social media ban is a trojan horse for more government control online

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: the Liberals are set to unveil a new internet regulation bill tomorrow, restricting social media access for those under 16 and creating a powerful new digital regulator to oversee online safety and platform compliance.

While it is being sold as a child protection measure, critics ask whether it is another Trojan horse for broader internet control, censorship powers and digital ID frameworks.

Reports indicate the legislation will impose new restrictions on social media access for users under 16, alongside the creation of a federal digital regulator tasked with setting online safety standards and determining which platforms are compliant. Platforms that meet those requirements would be allowed to operate under the new framework, while others would face penalties or restrictions.

As always, the pitch is simple: it’s for the kids.

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