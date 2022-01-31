EZRA ON GLENN BECK: ‘Freedom Convoy’ eyewitness on Canada’s SHOCKING anti-protest tactics
Ezra Levant joined Glenn Beck to discuss the ongoing trucker protests:
Ezra Levant, Founder of Rebel News, witnessed firsthand the immense support ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers received from Canadians throughout the nation and specifically in Ottawa. But the anti-protest tactics used by both Canadian police forces and government officials (like Castro super-fan President Justin Trudeau) are just like the tactics used in Venezuela today, Levant says. Truckers with all kinds of backgrounds are tired of their overbearing government mandating rules that just don’t make sense. Levant explains how their stand against that government has formed a new coalition of Canadians — onetime Trudeau voters included — who are tired of the ‘bully state.’
