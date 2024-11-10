Ezra reports from Amsterdam, where migrants are rioting against Jews

I visited Tommy Robinson in prison yesterday — and since I was already in the UK for that, I found a cheap plane ticket to Amsterdam. I came here because something astonishing happened on Thursday: an antisemitic riot, where foreign migrants ran through the streets on a “Jew hunt”.

When they found Jews or Israelis, they beat them badly, sometimes leaving them unconscious. The Jews were easy to spot since an Israeli soccer team was in town. The mobs were prepared and organized; the police were not. In fact, not a single rioter was arrested. By the time I arrived last night, though, the riots had ended, and Israel had sent several planes to evacuate Israelis from Amsterdam.

It was such a shock and an embarrassment, that the Dutch King, who rarely speaks about political matters, said, “We failed the Jewish community during World War II, and last night we failed again.” I couldn’t find anyone who would talk on camera with me about the riots; the perpetrators had long since fled; many Israelis had returned to Israel; and Dutch Jews I spoke with refused to appear on camera, out of fear.

In fact, this afternoon we were in a Jewish restaurant when its owner suddenly locked the door when he heard that another pro-Hamas protest was starting. We did the opposite: we immediately went to that protest. But it was very different from the one on Thursday night.

The riots on Thursday night were violent, brutal, conducted by foreign migrants and were explicitly anti-semitic. When those rioters cornered someone, they sometimes demanded to see ID, checking to make sure they didn’t let a Jew go. It was very Nazi-like, as the King suggested.

Today’s protest was peaceful — it was a group of a few dozen Dutch leftists, all of whom were white. They were wearing the Palestinian keffiyehs as a fashion accessory, as a political statement, not as their ethnic dress. The protest leader of the Dutch anti-Israel activists today had a bullhorn with the Antifa logo on it — these were general-purposes leftists who show up for any rally that seeks to undermine The Netherlands.

What was so gross about them was, they tried to give the Thursday night riots a moral excuse. They tried to intellectualize the violence; to claim it was “anti-Zionist”, not “anti-Jewish” (as if that justifies assaults). The rioters themselves didn’t pretend they were doing anything other than hunting Jews.

Today’s protest of white Dutch leftists acted as the rioters’ lawyers, trying to whitewash what they did with political respectability. The bloodthirsty mob was more honest. It’s nighttime in Amsterdam now, so we’re back at the hotel. Our head of video, Efron Monsanto, is editing clips of what we saw. We’ll publish some today and some tomorrow.

You can keep up to date with our reports at the website www.AmsterdamRiots.com, and if you value our coverage, you can chip in a few dollars to help us crowdfund our economy-class airfare and hotel.

Every time I’m in Europe studying their mass migration and the problems that come from it, I think to myself: “How long until Canada sees a violent riot like this?” And unfortunately, the answer is, “any moment now.”



