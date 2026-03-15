‘F*CK WHITE PEOPLE’ Palestinian refugee confronted in Montreal

Last Saturday, March 7, Lavoie crossed paths with this woman — Samar Alkhdour — as she was heading to a demonstration organized by Iranians in Montreal.

As might be expected, since Alkhdour openly supports what she calls the “resistance” in Gaza — in other words, Hamas — she was leaving the area rather than taking part in the demonstration.

Lavoie questioned her about the comments she had made toward Canada, as well as the remarks she had made about white people.

Samar Alkhdour is a Palestinian refugee living in Montreal who recently brought her entire family from Gaza.



Samar Alkhdour now says “fuck you white people” & “fuck you westerners” due to being triggered by Halloween friendly Canadian homes. https://t.co/HKQKVgpy0W pic.twitter.com/lAkOVeJyES — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) October 22, 2025

This is not the first time Samar Alkhdour has been seen at protests. She is a pro-Hamas activist who regularly participates in demonstrations.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she works at the Immigrant Social Assistance Centre in Montreal.

But who exactly is this woman who has been widely featured by mainstream media outlets, many of which helped pressure the government to accelerate the admission of Palestinian refugees into Canada?

It is important to remember that due to the presence of Hamas members and other radical groups in Gaza, the vetting process for refugee applicants must be extremely rigorous.

Here is what Lavoie was able to uncover.

Samar Alkhdour is originally from the Gaza Strip, where she lived with her husband, Mahmoud El-Kahlout — a name that will return later in the story.

She is the mother of three children, including her eldest daughter, who suffered from severe cerebral palsy affecting her vision, mobility, and ability to eat.

In 2017, Alkhdour reportedly received a scholarship and a visa to study in Ohio, in the United States. She left Gaza with two of her children, leaving behind her severely disabled daughter and her husband, who at the time had not received security clearance to leave Gaza.

It was not until 2018 that her husband was finally able to join her in the United States.

Meanwhile, their daughter remained in Gaza because they were unable to find suitable transportation for the child, who was extremely ill.

In 2019, after completing her degree, Alkhdour and her family applied for refugee status in Canada.

However, at the time it was impossible to claim asylum from within the United States due to the Safe Third Country Agreement between the two countries.

This means that Alkhdour and her family most likely crossed the border illegally at Roxham Road, as thousands of migrants did during that period.

For several years, their social media accounts contained almost no posts about Gaza — and none about their daughter who remained there.

It was only after October 7, 2023, when Hamas massacred innocent civilians in Israel, that Alkhdour and her husband began actively campaigning to pressure the Canadian government to accelerate the entry of Palestinian refugees — including their own family members.

In several media appearances, they used the tragic situation of their daughter in order to pressure the government, even blaming Canada for her death — despite the fact that she had been left behind by them, not Canada.

Alkhdour was even arrested and charged after participating in pressure actions outside the Montreal office of Mark Miller, Canada’s former immigration minister, where she camped for several days. The charges were later dropped.

In several of her activist videos, she can be seen disrespecting police officers, disrupting public spaces, glorifying the events of October 7, and calling on people to escalate disruptive actions.

Her ex-husband — because according to Alkhdour they may have divorced — Mahmoud El-Kahlout, who according to LinkedIn works for Air Canada, has also used media appearances to pressure the government to accelerate the arrival of his family in Canada.

Mahmoud has also publicly expressed support for Hamas.

In one of his publications, Mahmoud El-Kahlout indicated his wish to avenge the sniper who took out his beloved Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, stating in Arabic: “You Will Be Trampled.”

Mahmoud Elkahlout is an employee of @AirCanada in Montreal, working part of the Ground Crew near airplanes according to his LinkedIn.



This may come to a surprise to many as Mahmoud Elkahlout is also an outspoken supporter of Hamas & it’s leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind… pic.twitter.com/8XDv0FnY5F — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) February 5, 2025

On his Instagram account, Mahmoud El-Kahlout even paid tribute to a man released from prison after 13 years for stabbing two Israelis.

Mahmoud El-Kahlout has also stated that a man named Dr. Ahmed Hassan El-Kahlout, who was detained by Israeli forces and admitted to being a member of Hamas, is a member of his family.

However, Lavoie was not able to confirm the exact family connection. Mahmoud claims the man’s confession was obtained under coercion. However, a well-placed source confirmed to Lavoie that the statements in the video are authentic and that no coercion was used.

Mahmoud is also trying to bring his brother to Canada — a graphic designer who, according to his own social media, also expresses support for Hamas.

In one post, children can be seen watching Abu Obaida, the Hamas spokesperson, with the caption in Arabic:

“The legacy of difficult days! A generation with a true role model.”

Canada has allowed — and continues to allow — individuals into the country who import their conflicts here, despise the culture of the country, and openly support terrorist organizations.

According to Lavoie, Samar Alkhdour and her husband should never have been allowed to immigrate to Canada.

Those who agree can sign the petition at DeportHamas.com.