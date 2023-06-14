Fact checkers' political bias exposed: 99.5% of donations go to Democrats

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

An examination of federal campaign finance disclosures conducted by the Washington Free Beacon revealed that the entirety of political contributions from individuals identifying themselves as fact checkers, including those affiliated with organizations that profess journalistic impartiality, are directed towards the Democratic Party.

In an analysis conducted by the Free Beacon, political donations from individuals identifying themselves as "fact checkers" were examined across the last four election cycles. Out of the total $22,683 donated by self-identified fact checkers during that period, an astonishing 99.5 percent ($22,580) was contributed to Democrats and liberal organizations.

In contrast, only three donations were made to Republicans. Notably, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, known for his socialist stance, received ten times more financial support from fact checkers over the seven-year period than all the combined donations to Republicans.

The findings challenge the claimed neutrality of prominent fact-checking organizations. Fact checkers affiliated with the New York Times and Reuters, including Cecilia Nowell and Carrie Monahan, made contributions to President Joe Biden, failed Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, and Senator Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign.

Nowell, a Times fact checker, donated three times to Warren's unsuccessful presidential bid between 2019 and 2020 while continuing to accept freelance fact-checking assignments from the outlet. Similarly, Monahan, employed as a fact check producer at Reuters from 2020 to 2021, made contributions to Biden, Harrison, and Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia.

While both the New York Times and Reuters claim to conduct fact checking in an impartial and equitable manner, these organizations, along with several others, have a significant track record of erroneous fact checks when it comes to prominent conservatives.

As an example, in a fact check conducted in 2020, the New York Times accused Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas of entertaining conspiracy theories when he suggested the possibility that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese research laboratory. Subsequent federal investigations have provided supporting evidence for the lab leak theory advocated by Cotton.

Free Beacon provides several more examples of so-called "fact-checkers" who donated exclusively to Democrats and liberal organizations.