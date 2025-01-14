Failed Conservative leader Erin O'Toole praises woke former defence minister Anita Anand

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole's commendation of former Liberal defence minister Anita Anand.

O'Toole took to social media to applaud Anand's work as defence minister after she posted her own message announcing her decision not to run for leader of the Liberal Party.

"I saw the dedication Anita Anand brought to National Defence at a time when it was desperately needed," he wrote. "She cared deeply about the CAF, their families & the need for Canada to do more. I wish her fair winds and following seas," O'Toole added.

I saw the dedication @AnitaAnandMP brought to National Defence at a time it was desperately needed. She cared deeply about the CAF, their families & the need for Canada to do more. I wish her fair winds and following seas. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/aGwHau8bpY — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 12, 2025

Sheila questioned why the former Conservative leader was celebrating Anand's work for the military after years of degradation and poor recruiting.

"What the heck is he talking about? She gave the military a crisis of recruitment, a crisis of retention, and tampons in the men's room, that's what she gave us," said Sheila.

"She's decided that she's not going to run for the Liberal Party leadership. They're all doing this sort of performative nonsense where they're saying they've 'discussed' a potential leadership run with their friends and their allies and their supporters," said Sheila.

"They're all issuing these very bizarre letters," she added. Anand was rumoured to be in contention for Liberal Party leader following Justin Trudeau's announcement on January 6 that he would be stepping down as prime minister and leader of the party.

Trudeau will remain in his role as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is selected on March 9, 2025, after which he will likely resign, with Parliament returning from prorogation on March 24, 2025.