Failed Liberal fisheries minister given cushy diplomatic posting
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Bernadette Jordan has assumed the role of Consul General in Boston, replacing Rodger Cuzner.

She lost her seat as the MP for the Nova Scotia riding of South Shore-St. Margarets.

Before her posting at the DFO, Jordan was the minister responsible for Rural Economic Development.

Her tenure was marred by controversy. In 2020, violence broke out in Nova Scotia between commercial fishermen and Indigenous people who were trying to exercise their treaty rights to harvest lobster.

Cuzner, also a former Liberal MP, will not be walking quietly into retirement. Instead, he was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November.

Jordan lost the 2021 federal election to Conservative MP Rick Perkins.

