Failed Liberal fisheries minister given cushy diplomatic posting

Bernadette Jordan has assumed the role of Consul General in Boston, replacing Rodger Cuzner.

She lost her seat as the MP for the Nova Scotia riding of South Shore-St. Margarets.

Before her posting at the DFO, Jordan was the minister responsible for Rural Economic Development.

“This only further shows how little Minister Jordan and the DFO want to respectfully engage the Mi’kmaq. Now they are using gossip and unofficial information to inform public policy decisions... pic.twitter.com/4eFrPPuifd — L'nuey PEI (@lnueypei) March 17, 2021

Her tenure was marred by controversy. In 2020, violence broke out in Nova Scotia between commercial fishermen and Indigenous people who were trying to exercise their treaty rights to harvest lobster.

Sipekne’katik First Nation ceases discussions with DFO, letter to Minister Jordan: ‘...tried to lump our constitutional right in with commercial licenses.’ ⁦@APTNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/cJaIbygaxP — angel moore (@angelharksen) December 10, 2020

Cuzner, also a former Liberal MP, will not be walking quietly into retirement. Instead, he was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November.

Jordan lost the 2021 federal election to Conservative MP Rick Perkins.