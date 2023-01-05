Failing to disclose Liberal fundraising event locations may breach election rules
Last year, the Liberals stopped making public the details of their fundraising dinners and meet and greets, alleging concerns over the safety of the prime minister and other high-profile MPs.
The Liberals began keeping the locations of fundraising venues close to the chest after protesters began showing up.
Protesters surrounded the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival at a liberal fundraiser. https://t.co/LjsURfGC80— CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) March 30, 2022
Trudeau is in Surrey B.C. for another fancy Liberal fundraiser again so naturally a grassroots group of citizens have gathered to protest his visit. The truckers passing by seem to approve of the gathering.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 3, 2022
Full report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/VsVxeM2vKO
An interpretations note, prepared by Elections Canada regarding the Liberals' failures to make public the details of their fundraisers, explained the rules around non-campaign period events.
“In notices on a registered party's website for events held outside a general election and in reports to Elections Canada, the event's venue must be disclosed as the location.”
Protests have begun ahead of PM @JustinTrudeau’s appearance at a Liberal Party fundraiser in #Kamloops. @CFJC_Today #YellowVests pic.twitter.com/cnIMguYO1j— Jill Sperling (@jnsperling) January 9, 2019
The note continues:
For events held in person, the venue information comprises all of the following:
- venue name (e.g. name of a commercial venue or, for a private residence, the words "private residence")
- municipality, province or territory, and postal code
- For events held virtually, the venue name can be the word "online" or "teleconference," as the case may be. No address needs to be provided.
There's a small protest outside the hotel where Trudeau is expected to speak at a Liberal Party fundraiser. The protest is against the Phoenix pay system (not pipelines.) #ableg #abpoli #Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kAm0oqGcLb— Clare Clancy 🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@clareclancy) September 6, 2018
