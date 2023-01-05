Failing to disclose Liberal fundraising event locations may breach election rules

Last year, the Liberals stopped making public the details of their fundraising dinners and meet and greets, alleging concerns over the safety of the prime minister and other high-profile MPs.

The Canadian Press / Chris Young
The Liberals began keeping the locations of fundraising venues close to the chest after protesters began showing up.

An interpretations note, prepared by Elections Canada regarding the Liberals' failures to make public the details of their fundraisers, explained the rules around non-campaign period events.

“In notices on a registered party's website for events held outside a general election and in reports to Elections Canada, the event's venue must be disclosed as the location.”

The note continues:

For events held in person, the venue information comprises all of the following:

  1. venue name (e.g. name of a commercial venue or, for a private residence, the words "private residence")
  2. municipality, province or territory, and postal code
  3. For events held virtually, the venue name can be the word "online" or "teleconference," as the case may be. No address needs to be provided.

