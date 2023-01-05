Failing to disclose Liberal fundraising event locations may breach election rules

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

The Liberals began keeping the locations of fundraising venues close to the chest after protesters began showing up.

Protesters surrounded the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival at a liberal fundraiser. https://t.co/LjsURfGC80 — CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) March 30, 2022

Trudeau is in Surrey B.C. for another fancy Liberal fundraiser again so naturally a grassroots group of citizens have gathered to protest his visit. The truckers passing by seem to approve of the gathering.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/VsVxeM2vKO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 3, 2022

An interpretations note, prepared by Elections Canada regarding the Liberals' failures to make public the details of their fundraisers, explained the rules around non-campaign period events.

“In notices on a registered party's website for events held outside a general election and in reports to Elections Canada, the event's venue must be disclosed as the location.”

The note continues:

For events held in person, the venue information comprises all of the following:

venue name (e.g. name of a commercial venue or, for a private residence, the words "private residence") municipality, province or territory, and postal code For events held virtually, the venue name can be the word "online" or "teleconference," as the case may be. No address needs to be provided.