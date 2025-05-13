Fake female rugby player tries to censor Rebel News — he failed!

“Transanity” — that intersection where insanity and radical transgenderism collides — never seems to end.

Case in point: gender-bending rugby player Tommy Ash Davis tried to use the justice system to shut down Rebel News from covering his bad behaviour. But the disgrace that is Davis went down in defeat.

Davis is that dude who pretends to be a woman… so that he can play rugby against real women — frequently injuring real women.

We first scrummed Davis back in July 2023 in Fergus, Ont. It was akin to a descent into madness. His teammates freaked out, defending the imposter. And the question arises: who do you have more contempt for? Ash Davis — or his enablers, who happen to be biological females themselves yet are obviously hopelessly indoctrinated when it comes to transwomen being real women. Unbelievable.

Well, Davis didn’t like the fact that his brutality on the rugby field was being exposed by Rebel News. So, incredibly, last May, he sic’d law enforcement on Rebel News. Alas, in Doug Ford’s woke Ontario, asking people questions in a public park constitutes a criminal offence and I was arrested for… trespassing?! We’re not making this up.

Of note, we are fighting that ridiculous charge — even though some 12 months later, no court date has been set.

But get this: having me falsely arrested was not good enough for Davis. Because last September, he used law enforcement yet again. This time around, the York Regional Police Service served as errand boys for the Guelph Police to deliver me a Summons to Appear in a Guelph courtroom. Amazingly, Ontario is grappling with its worst crime wave ever but there are oodles of law enforcement resources available for supposed thought crimes against transgenders.

Here’s what that summons stated: “Ash Davis says he/she has reasonable grounds to fear and does fear that you will cause personal injury or will damage the property of Ash Davis, or will commit an offence under Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code on account of a threat made on or about the 22nd day of July, 2023 and the 26th day of August, 2023 at the Town of Fergus in the words or to the effect following, that is to say: Unwanted contact and broadcasting information.”

A bit garbled, we grant you that. But in any event, what pray tell, is Section 162.1? Well, here it is verbatim: “Everyone who knowingly publishes, distributes, transmits, sells, makes available or advertises an intimate image of a person knowing that the person depicted in the image did not give their consent to that conduct, or being reckless as to whether or not that person gave their consent to that conduct, is guilty

(a) of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years; or (b) of an offence punishable on summary conviction.”



That’s insane. It almost sounds as though Rebel News was illegally distributing “revenge porn” regarding Ash Davis. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. We were merely practicing journalism in a public place in the public interest.

And for two years now, we had to cover the Tommy Ash Davis story because, well, somebody had to. Alas, when it comes to the mainstream media, radical transgenderism is too much of a third rail issue — either that or the Mark Carney-funded uber-woke sluggos are 100% onboard when it comes to radical transgenderism. I’m pretty sure Carney is on board with radical transgenderism.

In any event, Ash either wanted me thrown in jail for five years (!) or he wanted me to sign a peace bond prohibiting me from coming within 100 metres of the shemale.

But get this: when we originally showed up to court in Guelph last September, Davis was AWOL! Normally, that typically means the matter gets tossed. But not this time. In the wisdom of the court, Ash was deserving of another chance. Why? Well, likely because as the saying goes these days: “If it’s good it's trans and if it’s trans it’s good.”

So it was Davis was given yet another chance to make his case. But really, he was doomed from the start. And although it took months of back and forth arguing, our lawyer, Leora Shemesh, was victorious. Indeed, recently we took delivery of the following correspondence:

“This is to advise that the Crown will be withdrawing the peace bond application tomorrow in the above-noted matter. Kind regards, Michelle Campbell (she/her) Assistant Crown Attorney, Ministry of the Attorney General Crime Policy Lead”

Did you catch that last part? Hate Crime Policy Lead?

Apparently, asking a transgender fair but tough queries is a “hate crime”?

Want to know what a REAL hate crime is? How about allowing a biological man to compete against real women in a contact sport and injuring real women in the process?

Correction: that’s not really a hate crime. That’s a crime-crime. That’s assault and battery. And Davis being on the field to begin with goes against the rules of the sport’s international governing body, World Rugby, which prohibits men from playing against women… but apparently in our woke-joke dominion, the rules do not apply to transgenders. Despicable.

You know, we wonder why Ms. Campbell she/her isn’t going to bat for all the real she/hers who are being brutalized on the field by this he/him?

Furthermore, where in blue hell is the Ministry of the Attorney General when it comes to the hate crimes we have seen committed in the streets every weekend in Ontario? We speak of the reprobates who make up the pro-Hamas crowd and the new age Hitler Youth Movement, who routinely chant for the genocide of the Jewish people?

But when it comes to Ms. Campbell she/her and her ilk, it’s all a matter of nothing to see here, folks. Islamists will be Islamists we suppose. Besides, the Ministry of the Attorney General only has so many funds to go around. And obviously, mollycoddling unhinged transgenders is a priority these days…