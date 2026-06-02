Far-left pundits Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker jump through hoops to blame Israel for their U.K. bans

Just over three weeks ago, Ezra Levant was banned from flying to London, England, where he had planned to attend Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally.

He received an unsigned, unreplyable email from the U.K. Home Office cancelling his electronic travel authorization — no reason given, no right of appeal.

About a dozen of Robinson's associates — supporters, speakers at his rally, and even politicians — were banned within the same few days. The mainstream media largely shrugged.

Now two far-left American agitators have received the same treatment, and suddenly it's front-page news everywhere.

Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks, and streamer Hasan Piker were both blocked from entering the U.K. on the eve of separate speaking engagements.

Within hours, both men had their explanation ready: Israel did it. Piker posted on X that his visa had been revoked “at the behest of Israel.” Uygur echoed the claim, saying he'd been “banned for criticising Israel.”

the uk has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of israel. the west is betraying "liberal values" for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become israel. https://t.co/UqQG1dogOI — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 31, 2026

I’ve been banned from the UK. I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford. I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 31, 2026

Ezra noted that he received the same letter — and it mentioned nothing about Israel. For two men who treat Jews as a universal explanation for everything that goes wrong in their lives, filling in that blank was apparently reflexive.

In a further twist of irony, the minister who signed off on these bans is Shabana Mahmood — a pro-Palestinian Muslim woman who attends anti-Israel rallies.

“Just going out on a limb,” remarked Ezra, “I don't think she was running errands for the Israeli government.

Piker and Uygur are not obscure figures being silenced for polite disagreement. Piker has called for the killing of landlords and politicians on camera. He travelled to Cuba, made propaganda videos for the Castro regime, and was subsequently subpoenaed over failing to register as a foreign agent. Uygur has argued on camera that bestiality should be decriminalized. Both are openly antisemitic.

Ezra said he opposes banning people for their ideas — censorship is both immoral and counterproductive. But he pointed out the double standard: when he and a dozen journalists and activists were quietly banned from the U.K. ahead of Tommy Robinson's rally, the press was silent.

Now that two millionaire far-left celebrities have been blocked, those same outlets are uncritically repeating the Israel line.

Ezra is still fighting his own ban in court, with legal counsel in the U.K., arguing the Home Office acted unlawfully.