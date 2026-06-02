Far-left pundits Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker jump through hoops to blame Israel for their U.K. bans

The same British Home Office that blocked supporters, including politicians, from attending Tommy Robinson's rally has now banned two radical American leftists — and they're blaming Israel for the decision.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Just over three weeks ago, Ezra Levant was banned from flying to London, England, where he had planned to attend Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally.

He received an unsigned, unreplyable email from the U.K. Home Office cancelling his electronic travel authorization — no reason given, no right of appeal.

About a dozen of Robinson's associates — supporters, speakers at his rally, and even politicians — were banned within the same few days. The mainstream media largely shrugged.

Now two far-left American agitators have received the same treatment, and suddenly it's front-page news everywhere.

Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks, and streamer Hasan Piker were both blocked from entering the U.K. on the eve of separate speaking engagements.

Within hours, both men had their explanation ready: Israel did it. Piker posted on X that his visa had been revoked “at the behest of Israel.” Uygur echoed the claim, saying he'd been “banned for criticising Israel.”

Ezra noted that he received the same letter — and it mentioned nothing about Israel. For two men who treat Jews as a universal explanation for everything that goes wrong in their lives, filling in that blank was apparently reflexive.

In a further twist of irony, the minister who signed off on these bans is Shabana Mahmood — a pro-Palestinian Muslim woman who attends anti-Israel rallies.

“Just going out on a limb,” remarked Ezra, “I don't think she was running errands for the Israeli government.

Piker and Uygur are not obscure figures being silenced for polite disagreement. Piker has called for the killing of landlords and politicians on camera. He travelled to Cuba, made propaganda videos for the Castro regime, and was subsequently subpoenaed over failing to register as a foreign agent. Uygur has argued on camera that bestiality should be decriminalized. Both are openly antisemitic.

Ezra said he opposes banning people for their ideas — censorship is both immoral and counterproductive. But he pointed out the double standard: when he and a dozen journalists and activists were quietly banned from the U.K. ahead of Tommy Robinson's rally, the press was silent.

Now that two millionaire far-left celebrities have been blocked, those same outlets are uncritically repeating the Israel line.

Ezra is still fighting his own ban in court, with legal counsel in the U.K., arguing the Home Office acted unlawfully.

Please help us fight back against Keir Starmer's crackdown on press freedom!

Latest News

The UK government has blocked Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini from entering the country just days before a major London rally — an alarming attack on press freedom. Rebel News is fighting back by suing Keir Starmer over this blacklist, which punishes journalists for covering events officials don’t like. We are preparing a legal challenge to expose and contest this abuse of power, while also sending Alexa Lavoie to the UK to ensure the rally is still covered truthfully and the public sees what really happens. Please chip in a donation today to help fund the lawsuit against Keir Starmer and support independent reporting on the ground.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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