Far-left political pundit blasts John Fetterman for abandoning 'progressive values'
The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur blasted Democrat Senator John Fetterman regarding his recent statements about Harvard University and his position on Israel. Uygur labeled Fetterman a 'fraud' and accused him of adopting Republican-like stances.
Uygur's remarks came in response to an interview with Senator Fetterman published on Friday by Semafor. In the interview, the Pennsylvania senator acknowledged that he did not identify as a 'progressive' and voiced criticism of his alma mater following the departure of former Harvard University President Claudine Gay.
“As an alum of Harvard — look, I graduated 25 years ago, and of course it was always a little pinko. But now, I don’t recognize it,” Fetterman said of Harvard.
In the same interview, he informed Senator David Weigel that he anticipated an increase in Democratic members of Congress advocating for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.
“More and more of my colleagues are calling for it. It’s so strange. Why aren’t you calling for Hamas to surrender? If Hamas surrendered, and turned over their guns, all the killing and all the misery would [end],” he said.
Uygur took issue with Fetterman’s remarks, posting on X to voice his objection.
Now @JohnFetterman is telling everyone how he's not a progressive, he rejects us and is now calling Harvard "pinko." What the fuck? This is why people lose hope, because of frauds like Fetterman. You work hard to get a progressive elected and they turn into Republicans instantly.— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 6, 2024
The following day, Uygur wrote, “Someone should do a poll of @JohnFetterman in PA. I bet his numbers went down significantly after he became the biggest cheerleader for the establishment, biggest supporter of killing innocent Palestinians in Gaza and a huge backer of Biden. That’s not at all who they voted for.”
Someone should do a poll of @JohnFetterman in PA. I bet his numbers went down significantly after he became the biggest cheerleader for the establishment, biggest supporter of killing innocent Palestinians in Gaza and a huge backer of Biden. That’s not at all who they voted for.— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 6, 2024
Fetterman has gone from the last great populist hope on the Democratic side to worse than useless. He’s now enthusiastically taken on the role of mouthpiece for the establishment who attacks anyone challenging Biden or the powerful. Counterproductive poser. #Fraud #PutOnASuit— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 27, 2023
