Farm Credit Canada spied on and terminated customers for convoy wrong-think

Managers at the federal bank for farmers monitored clients for political opposition to Justin Trudeau and hid those investigations from users of FCC's services and applicants for financing, according to new internal emails obtained exclusively by Blacklock's Reporter.

Findings of a low Liberal social credit score by Farm Credit Canada bureaucrats could have resulted in a seizure of assets:

“Any individual and entities that have been verified by the authorities as participating in illegal activity under the Act will face appropriate action which will include not onboarding those found to violate the Act, freezing disbursements and assessing the need to terminate business relationships,” said the email. DOCUMENTS confirm @FCCagriculture secretly compiled blacklist of #FreedomConvoy sympathizers then hid the fact in public statements. https://t.co/NOODYLnZeo #cdnpoli @PerreaultSoph @WesternProducer @SutterT pic.twitter.com/sos3g7i7oH — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 26, 2022

"If you become aware of potential customer involvement in blockades, occupations and other support of activity related to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ you must submit a tip to the customer diligence centre,” said the email. “Include the customer’s name, stated involvement, date and any other pertinent details. Please do not complete any investigative work yourself or communicate any information about FCC’s approach to customers who voluntarily disclose their involvement.”

The Trudeau Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act to seize the assets of people who gave financial support or participated in the peaceful Freedom Convoy to Ottawa protests.

The demonstrations remained in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks, where truckers and their allies held street concerts, organized soup kitchens, and played shinny to protest remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Farmers are allowed to disagree without the government without facing financial ruin at the hands of partisan political enforcers working at FCC. Conservative farmers should be allowed at banks, and the entire board of FCC should be fired for their role in this despicable CCP-style social credit scheme.

