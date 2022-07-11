Dutch boaters in Urk react to nationwide farmer protests

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt is freelancing with the Rebel News team in the Netherlands and recently spoke to a number of individuals in the fishing town of Urk to hear their perspectives on the ongoing farmer protests.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 11, 2022
  • News Analysis

Rebel News is on the ground in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer uprisings that have been occurring across the country. The protests were launched due to what the farmers describe as potentially devastating policies centred around climate change that are being forcibly enacted on them by their government.

As reported by the Telegraph,

Huge protests have swept the Netherlands triggered by the introduction of new laws designed to cut nitrogen and ammonia emissions by up to 95 percent in certain areas from its agricultural sector.

For the Dutch farmers, it is solely about protecting their centuries-old way of life as Western governments impose tough climate targets. Under the proposed laws, the green transition will force many of them to make massive cuts to their livestock herds.

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt is freelancing with the Rebel News team in the Netherlands and recently spoke to a number of individuals in the fishing town of Urk to hear their perspectives on the farmer protests.

Referring to the Dutch government's lofty climate change goals, one person said, “If they want to go to the goal, they're going to reduce 50 per cent of the farmers here in Holland. And that's only the farming. But the truck drivers are going to come down, the industry is going to come down, mechanics are going to come down, everything is going to come down.”

Another boater in Urk said, “Every farmer should have the right to make a decision if they want to continue or close their farm.”

One more person chimed in supporting the farmers saying, “I think they're right. They shouldn't just pick out this group of people.”

Visit www.FarmerRebellion.com for all of our breaking coverage from the farmer uprisings in the Netherlands. 

Climate Change Netherlands News Analysis Dutch Farmer Rebellion
