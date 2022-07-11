Dutch boaters in Urk react to nationwide farmer protests

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News is on the ground in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer uprisings that have been occurring across the country. The protests were launched due to what the farmers describe as potentially devastating policies centred around climate change that are being forcibly enacted on them by their government.

We have arrived in Urk at the harbour, where many fishermen have docked up and displayed the upside down flag of the Netherlands to show support for the farmers.



MORE: https://t.co/4Ufq8bx8Qh pic.twitter.com/YCC9jXLzH4 — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 9, 2022

As reported by the Telegraph,

Huge protests have swept the Netherlands triggered by the introduction of new laws designed to cut nitrogen and ammonia emissions by up to 95 percent in certain areas from its agricultural sector. For the Dutch farmers, it is solely about protecting their centuries-old way of life as Western governments impose tough climate targets. Under the proposed laws, the green transition will force many of them to make massive cuts to their livestock herds.

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt is freelancing with the Rebel News team in the Netherlands and recently spoke to a number of individuals in the fishing town of Urk to hear their perspectives on the farmer protests.

Interviewing the boat owners in Urk and there is overwhelming support for the farmers.@lincolnmjay @KatieDaviscourt



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/0ywwBNyeNH — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 9, 2022

A fishing boat docked in Urk displays the Netherlands flag upside down with the red bandana to show solidarity with the farmers.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/SDJURwTkSC — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 9, 2022

Referring to the Dutch government's lofty climate change goals, one person said, “If they want to go to the goal, they're going to reduce 50 per cent of the farmers here in Holland. And that's only the farming. But the truck drivers are going to come down, the industry is going to come down, mechanics are going to come down, everything is going to come down.”

Another boater in Urk said, “Every farmer should have the right to make a decision if they want to continue or close their farm.”

One more person chimed in supporting the farmers saying, “I think they're right. They shouldn't just pick out this group of people.”

Visit www.FarmerRebellion.com for all of our breaking coverage from the farmer uprisings in the Netherlands.