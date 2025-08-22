'Devastating' blow to ostrich farm as high court upholds CFIA cull order

Farmers are appealing for support and peaceful resistance as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expected to imminently slaughter their healthy flock of 400 birds.

Drea Humphrey
  |   August 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Universal Ostrich Farms in rural Edgewood, B.C. was dealt a serious blow Thursday after a "devastating" Federal Court of Appeal decision, likely sentencing 400 healthy ostriches to death. Rebel News is en route to cover the breaking news story.

After five weeks, the high court unanimously dismissed the farm's appeal, upholding the Canadian Food Inspection's order to cull the immune prehistoric flock.

The farm's April challenge was dismissed in Federal Court in May, with the judge upholding the agency’s actions under the Health of Animals Act and its "stamping-out" policy.

In December 2024, the CFIA ordered the flock destroyed after two birds tested positive for H5N1 avian flu via controversial PCR testing.

The dismissal dashed the farm's hopes.

As of writing, the surviving and naturally immune flock has been healthy and asymptomatic for 220 days. The length in time for which the birds have been symptom free was part of new evidence the farm argued the Appellate judges should consider.

"That is not our role,” reads the ruling. “We are only tasked with reviewing the reasonableness of the CFIA's decisions at the time they were made, which is the essence of the judicial review remedy.”

The high court affirmed the CFIA's controversial, WHO-inspired "stamping out" policy—culling healthy animals—as lawful and science-based.

“While we have considerable sympathy for them, the law we are bound to apply inevitably leads to the conclusion that this appeal must be dismissed,” it said.

Katie Pasitney, a farm spokesperson, told Rebel News that the decision brought "grief and hope intertwined." She stated, "Every morning, we … feed these birds knowing their lives are threatened. Every night, we sleep … [knowing] their resilience has changed us and could change the world if given the chance."

Pasitney and their crowdfunded lawyer will seek another emergency stay for the birds, hoping for a Supreme Court appeal if they survive the weekend. However, given the unanimous decision, the odds are low.

In a video, Pasitney tearfully invited people to join their peaceful resistance by camping at the farm over the weekend, stating the farm isn't giving up.

“... if anyone wants to come and show support and … just be here to support us and the family and these animals that are sitting here, we ask you to come [camp for a few days].”

Rebel News will document their situation and what unfolds in the coming days. Support this on-the-ground coverage at SaveTheOstriches.com.

Rebel News will document their situation and what unfolds in the coming days.

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2025-08-22 21:32:39 -0400 Flag
    Why is CFIA so hell bent on destroying this flock? Because they can… little civil servants craving power at the expense of valuable health research. They just can’t allow them to be tested, be proven to have antibodies and put CFIA’s power into question. Both Japan and the USA recognize the value of research that could come from these animals, but Canada can’t. Shame on us. Shame, shame on CFIA. Shame, shame, shame on the Government of Canada.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-08-22 21:23:15 -0400 Flag
    The Supreme Court is an ass. This extreme bias against farm-based science shows how out of touch the ivory tower bureaucrats are.