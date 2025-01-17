Father's determined fight saves toddler from hospital's certain death prognosis

On October 8, Nicolas Tétreault's two-year-old son, Arthur, nearly drowned in the family pool. “It was a nightmare,” Nicolas recounts. “Arthur went without a strong oxygen supply and stable heartbeat for 72 minutes.” Though revived, Arthur was transferred between hospitals before the Montreal Children’s Hospital concluded his prognosis was hopeless.

“They told us our son would be a vegetable for the rest of his life,” Nicolas says, describing the emotionally charged meeting where doctors recommended withdrawing life support and focusing on organ donation. “It felt like a dictatorship. They had already made up their minds.”

Despite this grim outlook, Nicolas sought second opinions.

U.S. specialists, including Dr. Paul G. Harch of Louisiana State University, reviewed Arthur’s medical records and provided hope. “Arthur’s condition placed him among the 20% least damaged cases they’d seen from drowning,” Nicolas shares. “They’ve treated worse cases successfully.”

Dr. Harch, a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), has demonstrated remarkable outcomes in similar cases, such as restoring near-complete brain function in a toddler who suffered brain damage from drowning. “HBOT stimulates tissue growth, inhibits inflammation, and stops cell death,” Dr. Harch explains.

In contrast, Canadian hospitals, bound by Health Canada’s regulations, declined to explore this option.

“They refused to consider advice from specialists like Dr. Harch or even Dr. Pierre Marois, a Canadian expert in HBOT,” Nicolas says. “It would’ve cost them $15 to try, but their arrogance and rigid protocols stood in the way.”

Now in New Orleans, Arthur is undergoing HBOT and showing signs of improvement. Nicolas emphasizes, “The system failed our son, but we’re not giving up. Why block lifesaving treatments with documented success? The lack of openness and collaboration is heartbreaking.”

If you wish to support Nicolas Tetrault fight to save his son Arthur, you can donate through his GoFundMe here.