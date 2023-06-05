Fed up California parents stand up against Pride event at elementary school
'I'm fed up,' said Grigoryan, pledging to withdraw his children from the school until he can engage in a direct dialogue with the officials. 'When we want to speak with them and have these discussions, they totally ignore us... the school is not safe for my children.'
In California, a tenacious father is taking a stand against his daughters' school, expressing his frustration over school authorities allegedly dismissing parents' apprehensions about a Pride assembly.
Manuk Grigoryan, a father of four, finds himself at the forefront of the protest that rocked North Hollywood's Saticoy Elementary School last Friday, the day of the contentious event, Fox News reported.
"I'm fed up," said Grigoryan, pledging to withdraw his children from the school until he can engage in a direct dialogue with the officials. "When we want to speak with them and have these discussions, they totally ignore us... the school is not safe for my children."
Parents expressed concerns about the reading of "The Great Big Book of Families", a text that illustrates a variety of family structures, including those with LGBTQ+ parents, during the assembly. Grigoryan highlighted his objections about his 8-year-old twin daughters being introduced to such content without parental consent.
"Despite our attempts since early May to meet with school officials, we've been ignored," Grigoryan said. "We did manage to speak with the principal, but she was unhelpful. When we sought a conversation with the L.A. Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, he overlooked all our efforts to reach him, leaving us no option but to voice our concerns in the streets."
In response, the school district refused to back down from their Pride initiatives and declared their commitment to a "safe, inclusive and supportive environment", pledging to prioritize diversity and inclusivity. They also promised additional police patrols around the campus for added security.
Undeterred, Grigoryan remains steadfast in his quest for clarity and continues to speak out. "I will fight this fight as long as I have to... we will not be silenced no matter how big they are," he declared.
The tense situation saw clashes between protesters and LGBTQ activists, culminating in several altercations last Friday.
WATCH:
#Antifa and supporters of children’s pride events retreated following a fight outside Saticoy Elementary in Los Angeles. Mostly Armenian-American families gathered to protest the school’s pride celebrations. pic.twitter.com/bUTSYgpRLB— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 2, 2023
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
21,590 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.