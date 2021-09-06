BREAKING: The Federal Court will hear our lawsuit against Trudeau TOMORROW!

By Ezra Levant LET US REPORT Trudeau’s hand-picked debate commission banned Rebel News from being at the leaders debate (again!), so we're suing Trudeau...tomorrow! 178 Donors

We're suing Justin Trudeau.

The Federal Court of Canada just granted us permission to have a 3-hour emergency hearing tomorrow.

The case is of great public interest, so we're asking the court to put the hearing on a video livestream, so you can watch.

It's a constitutional challenge to Trudeau's hand-picked election debates commission, that just BANNED eleven Rebel News journalists from even attending this week's leaders' debates.

Trudeau is terrified that he'll finally have to answer questions from real reporters who aren't taking his bail-out money — so he has banned us, but only us.

He's a censor. He's a bully. And if he gets away with this, he'll do it again and again to any journalist he doesn't like.

Freedom of the press truly is at stake.

He's being sneaky about it, too. Trudeau's staff waited till the last possible moment to tell us we were banned, so we had the least possible time to react. We had to scramble right before the long weekend.

But our lawyers worked non-stop and we're ready — and tomorrow the court will hear the case!

Please take a moment to read our lawsuit materials — they're all here, on our website LetUsReport.com.

our 17-page application to the court

our 19-page notice of a constitutional challenge

my 460-page affidavit (where I provide my evidence)

our 25-page memorandum of fact and law

Our lawyers did impressive work. But they're up against an enormous team of government lawyers, paid for by taxpayers' money.

You might be thinking, “didn't this happen last time?”

Yes: Trudeau banned us in the 2019 election and we rushed to court then, too.

And the Federal Court agreed with us — issuing an emergency injunction forcing Trudeau to let our journalists in.

It was a great victory for free speech, and a tremendous rebuke to Trudeau's increasingly authoritarian style. But Trudeau doesn't think the rules apply to him, so he's doing it again.

Last time it cost us nearly $20,000 to rush to court — and Trudeau spent more than $250,000 fighting us, including sending five government lawyers to block us.

I see that he's using the same lawyers again — I recognize their names. They're his censorship squad, tasked with doing whatever it takes to stamp out Rebel News.

But Trudeau's not really coming for us. He's coming for you. We're just standing in his way.

Please click here and read our lawsuit.