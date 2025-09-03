Federal employees taking increasing number of sick days post-COVID

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to new reporting that shows federal public servants have been taking more and more sick days since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers show that in 2020-2021, federal employees took 5.9 sick days on average, according to reporting from CTV News. However the number has risen sharply since then, with federal public servants taking an average of 9.2 sick days in 2023-2024.

"They all learned something from COVID. They learned that they could work from home and no one would notice," said Sheila.

"And then they learned that they could be perpetually sick and also no one would notice. Well I'm noticing, and if we don't need you, and ... you also don't think that we need you because you're staying at home constantly 'sick', then we don't need you, goodbye," Sheila added.

Lise also criticized the federal government for a lack of accountability regarding employee sick days. "I just saw Susie take a sick day and she came back with a set of brand new nails and hair," she said sarcastically.

"They look and go 'well Susie got away with it so then I'll get away with it too.' Unless we have accountability within the public sector about abusing these privileges, nothing will happen," Lise continued.

The average number of sick days taken by federal employees has increased each year since 2020-2021.