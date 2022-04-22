Feds delete Public Health Agency doc to avoid releasing it to Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The requested document, that the admitted deletion by the agency confirms the existence of, was from Public Health Agency of Canada managers to staff regarding media coverage of the firings of two Chinese scientists at the high security National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg three years ago.

Staffers at the PHAC were sent a note about Winnipeg Free Press' coverage of the stripping of high level security clearance and subsequent firings of two scientists, after the transfer of Ebola and Henipah viruses from the lab in Winnipeg to the Wuhan Virology Institute in 2019.

Story which was first broken by Rebel News, Prime Minister Trudeau granted nearly $900,000 to the lab in April 2020 to research the virus. Wuhan Institute of Virology has been credibly accused of being ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a CBC report:

One of the scientists escorted from the lab in Winnipeg amid an RCMP investigation last July was responsible for exporting the pathogens to the Wuhan Institute of Virology four months earlier. Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, her husband Keding Cheng and her students from China were removed from Canada's only level-4 lab over what's described as a possible 'policy breach.' The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked the RCMP to get involved several months earlier.

Rebel News filed for access to the note as correspondence available for release under Canada's privacy and information laws; however, the note was deleted from the government servers instead of being released with personal information redacted, which is the normal practice.

This is not the first instance of the PHAC stonewalling an investigation into the details of the firings at the Winnipeg lab.

Opposition parties have been battling for the release of unredacted documents related to the terminations and subsequent police investigation to the House of Commons Canada-China relations committee for months with no success.

Rebel News is pursuing other ways to have the information released. Our research projects, however, including this one, are viewer-supported as we don't receive any funding from the government. We wouldn't take it anyway!

To make a donation to offset our research, filing and appeal costs to hold the PHAC accountable, please consider making a donation at RebelInvestigates.com.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE: