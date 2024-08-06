Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly on internet search
A federal judge has determined that Google maintains an illegal monopoly over internet search, dealing a significant blow to the tech giant in a landmark antitrust case. The ruling, issued on Monday, found that Google has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta stated in his opinion, "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly." The judge outlined several key points supporting his decision, including the existence of relevant product markets for general search services and general search text ads, Google's monopoly power in these markets, and the anticompetitive effects of the company's distribution agreements, the Post Millennial reports.
The court found that Google's monopoly allows it to charge "supracompetitive prices for general search text ads," resulting in "monopoly profits" for the corporation. Judge Mehta also noted that Google's exclusive deals with Apple and other major tech industry players have enabled it to create an anticompetitive mobile ecosystem.
The ruling highlighted Google's vertical integration of services across the industry, which has made it challenging for competitors to gain a significant foothold in the search market share.
All 50 states joined as plaintiffs in the case against Google, suing the company under the Clayton Act on behalf of their citizens.
In response to the ruling, Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, stated, "As this process continues, we will remain focused on making products that people find helpful and easy to use." The company has announced its intention to appeal the decision.
