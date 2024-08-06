Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly on internet search

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta stated in his opinion, "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly." The judge outlined several key points supporting his decision, including the existence of relevant product markets for general search services and general search text ads, Google's monopoly power in these markets, and the anticompetitive effects of the company's distribution agreements, the Post Millennial reports.

Chrystia Freeland accuses tech companies of hollowing out newsrooms, and that outlets not being paid by Google and Meta is "visibly, discernably weakening our democracy."



She claims Canadians support the bill. Do you?



Sign our petition: https://t.co/1YG82sBZQ2 pic.twitter.com/WfxdSP1Yli — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 21, 2023