Federal officials admit there is no data available on the number guns smuggled into Canada

According to an inquiry of ministry first reported Monday by Blacklock's Reporter, the Public Safety Ministry, despite a third of a billion-dollar budget dedicated to halting gun smuggling, has no collected no data to determine the scope and scale of the problem:

"Cross-border smuggling of firearms poses a threat to the safety and security of Canada,” said the briefing note Efforts To Address Firearms Smuggling And Trafficking. It added: “The total number of firearms successfully smuggled into Canada is unknown.” The department gave no rationale for the $312 million anti-smuggling budget. “We are providing the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP with the tools and resources they need to combat smuggling and trafficking such as X-ray machines,” it said. The Border Services Agency has seized fewer than 5,000 firearms in six years. Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons November 18 said guns confiscated by Customs offices numbered 4,770 since January 1, 2017, “mostly from non-compliant travelers attempting to retain their personal firearms while traveling.

The Liberals recently expanded an already wide-reaching handgun ban, Bill C-21, to include potentially millions of hunting rifles in the name of public safety

“Why won’t they go after criminals instead of targeting Grandpa Joe’s hunting rifle in Cape Breton?”



Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre faces off with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the government’s latest gun ban criminalizing hunting rifles and shotguns. pic.twitter.com/jbP9TdZnSV — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 13, 2022

The potential of a buy-back of guns that were never the feds from law-abiding rule-following gun owners has fiscal watch-dogs up in arms.

More Canadians are speaking out against Trudeau's gun ban and buyback boondoggle. pic.twitter.com/hMNKIGuZ5q — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) December 12, 2022

