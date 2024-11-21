FedEx employees embrace BDS movement against Israel in shocking display

Remember that Elvis Presley hit song, Return to Sender?

Alas and alack, The King’s letters kept coming back either because there was no valid address or that his lover wanted nothing to do with him.

Which brings us to the very curious case regarding a package that was sent via FedEx from the Toronto-based Jewish Russian Community Centre to a completely valid address in the United States.

Alas, the package, which contained prayer books printed in Israel, never made it to the intended destination stateside. Rather, this parcel was marked “return to sender.” And the reason was downright mystifying: namely “Prohibited Country of Origin”

What does that even mean?

Indeed, how would the U.S. be considered a “prohibited country of origin” — especially given that FedEx itself is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn.?

And last time we checked, Canada and the U.S. last went to war in 1812 — some 55 years before Canada was officially known as “Canada”.

So, the question arises: could it be that perhaps FedEx has jumped aboard the odious boycott/divest/sanction movement against Israel?

After all, the shipper is a Jewish organization. And the product description was prayer books sourced from Israel. Is shipping such material now verboten for whatever reason?

So it was that we recently paid a visit to the Jewish Russian Community Centre and interviewed the organization’s bookkeeper, Zoya Kostin (who was responsible for the shipping of the package), and Rabbi Mendel Zaltzman. Not surprisingly, both were very concerned by this inexplicable slight.

Of note, a JRCC staffer had earlier called the FedEx customer service for clarity on the returned package. And a FedEx agent, Leslie, stated that Israel is indeed on the “prohibited” list of countries which includes the likes of North Korea and Russia.

Rebel News reached out to FedEx Canada spokesman James Anderson (he/him/his) for clarification. Anderson said FedEx delivers to more than 220 nations the world over and that Israel is definitely NOT on the prohibited countries lists.

While he could not talk about the specific details of the JRCC case due to privacy reasons, he said an investigation would be carried out to find out why the package was sent back. He also said he couldn’t explain why the FedEx customer service agent said it was official FedEx policy to shun Israel when this is not the case.

The following day, Kostin was told by a FedEx Canada representative. Julie, that an investigation has been launched to find out why the customer service rep, Leslie, forwarded “misinformation” regarding the company’s policy regarding Israel. Alas, the results of that investigation will not be shared as it is an “internal investigation”.

In her conversation with Kostin, Julie also inexplicably stated FedEx has previously respected embargoes with Israel. Yet, she was unable to provide details when these alleged embargoes took place. Julie said she planned to follow up with FedEx’s legal department for clarity.

Bottom line: we believe that FedEx does not have an anti-Israel policy. But at the same time, clearly, the company employs those who harbour anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment. So, the question arises: will those employees be disciplined for carrying out a personal and unauthorized vendetta? We will never know thanks to a lack of transparency by FedEx due to “privacy” reasons.

In the final analysis, FedEx used to employ the following advertising slogan: “When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight:”

Let’s hope this courier gets back to delivering packages in a timely manner — as opposed to employing those individuals who base package delivery on their personal ideology and political worldview.