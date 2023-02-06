Feds admit they have no clue how expensive EVs will impact price of electricity

The federal cabinet bumped up an already aggressive timeline to move to full net-zero vehicle sales in Canada from 2040 to 2035.


Documents from Natural Resources Canada estimate a 23% hike in electricity demand if the Liberal government proceeds with the push for full net-zero car sales by 2035; however, bureaucrats were unsure how the government-mandated strain on the power grid would affect ratepayers.

The figures were returned as part of a response to an inquiry of the ministry by Conservative MP Warren Steinly, who asked if the federal government was ready for its green reset of the transportation industry in Canada.

“The projected costs of the investments needed to enhance Canada’s electricity grid to meet increased demand from electric vehicle charging and the electrification of the economy more broadly are currently being developed.”

“The majority of grid costs associated with electric vehicles likely will be attributed to upgrades to distribution systems.”

Canada Climate Change Liberal Party of Canada News Analysis
