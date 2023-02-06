Feds admit they have no clue how expensive EVs will impact price of electricity
The federal cabinet bumped up an already aggressive timeline to move to full net-zero vehicle sales in Canada from 2040 to 2035.
Documents from Natural Resources Canada estimate a 23% hike in electricity demand if the Liberal government proceeds with the push for full net-zero car sales by 2035; however, bureaucrats were unsure how the government-mandated strain on the power grid would affect ratepayers.
DOCUMENTS: Electric car mandate hikes power usage 23% says @NRCan study; estimate of impact on rates is "still being developed." https://t.co/EoHNE8yr86 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pFYwgsZgAw— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 6, 2023
The figures were returned as part of a response to an inquiry of the ministry by Conservative MP Warren Steinly, who asked if the federal government was ready for its green reset of the transportation industry in Canada.
Canada’s going electric! ⚡️— Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 29, 2021
To build a greener economy, create good jobs, and put Canadians in the driver’s seat to a net-zero future, our government is accelerating its mandatory sales target of 100% zero-emission vehicles from 2040 to 2035. pic.twitter.com/jpF7ubSyLc
“The projected costs of the investments needed to enhance Canada’s electricity grid to meet increased demand from electric vehicle charging and the electrification of the economy more broadly are currently being developed.”
Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau's Finance Minister:— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 17, 2022
"Canada will seize the opportunities in the green transition... the world economy, our trading partners, they have decided that their economies are going to go green."https://t.co/dmMRQZ3H90 pic.twitter.com/L8zkc1ElAX
“The majority of grid costs associated with electric vehicles likely will be attributed to upgrades to distribution systems.”
The federal cabinet bumped up an already aggressive timeline to move to full net-zero vehicle sales in Canada from 2040 to 2035.
That is idiotic.Not enough power generation as it is. https://t.co/FktHgDtjY2 #eternalblackout #cdnpoli— Friends of Science (@FriendsOScience) June 30, 2021
To fight back against this expensive, anti-human quest to go green at all costs, please visit www.NoGreenReset.com
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
17,947 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.