Feds admit to spending $43 million annually to administer the carbon tax
Though the carbon tax is guilty of killing jobs in other sectors, Justin Trudeau's tax on everything has created employment for 333 federal bureaucrats tasked with managing it.
An inquiry of ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Chris Warkentin forced the Environment and Climate Change ministry to divulge the ballooning make-work project for the public sector. The operational costs of the carbon tax during the 2021-2022 fiscal year were a combined $43 million and resulted in the full-time equivalent salaries of slightly over 333 employees.
The carbon tax has two employee-heavy components; 300 federal bureaucrats are required to manage the direct-to-consumer fuel surcharge program, at a cost of $38.4 million.
Another 33 administer the output-based pricing system on so-called polluters at a cost of $4.36 million.
The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act received royal assent in 2018, came into effect in 2019 and has risen from $20/tonne in 2019 to $50/tonne in 2022.
The carbon tax is scheduled to hit $170/tonne by 2030.
