Feds admit to spending $43 million annually to administer the carbon tax

An inquiry of ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Chris Warkentin forced the Environment and Climate Change ministry to divulge the ballooning make-work project for the public sector. The operational costs of the carbon tax during the 2021-2022 fiscal year were a combined $43 million and resulted in the full-time equivalent salaries of slightly over 333 employees.

The carbon tax has two employee-heavy components; 300 federal bureaucrats are required to manage the direct-to-consumer fuel surcharge program, at a cost of $38.4 million.

Another 33 administer the output-based pricing system on so-called polluters at a cost of $4.36 million.

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act received royal assent in 2018, came into effect in 2019 and has risen from $20/tonne in 2019 to $50/tonne in 2022.

The carbon tax is scheduled to hit $170/tonne by 2030.