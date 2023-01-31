Feds attempting to validate CERB payments to prisoners

The scope of the CERB program fraud is unknown to the Auditor General.

Feds attempting to validate CERB payments to prisoners
1522 prisoners received the $2000 monthly Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments from the federal government, totaling 6.1 million dollars over the course of the program.

Yet a reply to an inquiry of ministry posed by Conservative MP Rob Morrison indicates that the Liberal government may have initially blocked applicants whose address was a corrections facility, however, those serving weekend time or incarcerated after their CERB application was approved could have received payments.

"As part of the CRA's ongoing post-payment verifications, which began in January 2022 and are ongoing, these individuals will be contacted to validate their eligibility."

Although billions in CERB benefits are alleged to have been improperly paid out, the government says it is not worth the effort to track down the recipients of approximately 15 billion dollars in pandemic support.

