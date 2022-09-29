Feds build EV chargers that EVs cannot access

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 8,921 signatures

Another charging station, constructed in 2015 at the National Research Council, was only operational for a total of 9 months in 2021 and 2022 before being decommissioned.

The data on the government waste on EV chargers for the tiny federal fleet was made available through an inquiry of ministry by Conservative MP Philip Lawrence.

'As of March 31, 2021, the conventional light-duty fleet was composed of approximately 17,800 vehicles, including 450 ZEVs, making up 2.5%, and 1,100 HEVs, making up 6.1%, according to an inquiry of ministry.'

The feds are on a march toward net-zero for all vehicles in Canada by 2035.

We are supporting new technologies and clean fuel alternatives to build a greener and healthier future for Canada.



Watch Minister Alghabra’s message to mark Zero-Emissions Day ⤵️#GreenerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GIXOa1Rkqb — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) September 21, 2022

Innovation put in seven stations that have never been turned on, spending $82,500:

"In addition, ISED installed seven charging stations located at the Communications Research Centre Canada on the Shirleys Bay Campus. Due to the ongoing pandemic, ISED did not activate these stations and the total cost of acquisition and installation was $82,500. The department is determining the best timing to activate the stations for fleet vehicle usage as part of planning for a return to the workplace."

Read the documents:

