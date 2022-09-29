Feds build EV chargers that EVs cannot access
'Immigration Holding Centre (IHC), Surrey, British Columbia Charging station was installed at the time of construction of IHC, however, the location is no longer operationally adequate as it is inaccessible to CBSA fleet vehicles.'
Another charging station, constructed in 2015 at the National Research Council, was only operational for a total of 9 months in 2021 and 2022 before being decommissioned.
The data on the government waste on EV chargers for the tiny federal fleet was made available through an inquiry of ministry by Conservative MP Philip Lawrence.
'As of March 31, 2021, the conventional light-duty fleet was composed of approximately 17,800 vehicles, including 450 ZEVs, making up 2.5%, and 1,100 HEVs, making up 6.1%, according to an inquiry of ministry.'https://t.co/xWGznEvnbg— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 22, 2022
The feds are on a march toward net-zero for all vehicles in Canada by 2035.
We are supporting new technologies and clean fuel alternatives to build a greener and healthier future for Canada.— Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) September 21, 2022
Watch Minister Alghabra’s message to mark Zero-Emissions Day ⤵️#GreenerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GIXOa1Rkqb
Innovation put in seven stations that have never been turned on, spending $82,500:
"In addition, ISED installed seven charging stations located at the Communications Research Centre Canada on the Shirleys Bay Campus. Due to the ongoing pandemic, ISED did not activate these stations and the total cost of acquisition and installation was $82,500. The department is determining the best timing to activate the stations for fleet vehicle usage as part of planning for a return to the workplace."
The push for electric cars is part of the Liberals' plan for a green reset. To sign the Rebel News petition against it, please visit www.NoGreenReset.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
