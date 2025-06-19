Feds can block ‘nation-building’ projects if conditions not met, says cabinet minister

Opposition groups fear the rushed-through Parliament bill will grant cabinet excessive power to approve favoured industrial projects, overriding other laws.

Alex Dhaliwal
  June 19, 2025

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Controversial Liberal legislation that would allow cabinet to quickly approve major industrial projects, passed committee early Thursday, according to the Canadian Press.

On June 17, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told senators that Bill C-5, An Act To Enact The Free Trade And Labour Mobility In Canada Act, aims to accelerate federal approvals for nationally significant projects, eliminating traditional delays to serve the national interest.

“Every day of the election campaign, the prime minister spoke about building big projects in the national interest ... So none of this should surprise Canadians,” LeBlanc said. “There is a great, great deal of enthusiasm from all first ministers,” he added.

However, opposition groups fear the bill, rushed through Parliament, grants cabinet excessive power to approve favoured industrial projects, overriding other laws. 

Senator Leo Housakos criticized the bill, stating it grants a single minister unprecedented power to fast-track projects deemed "of national interest" or delay those refused designation, potentially due to ideological reasons. 

LeBlanc disagreed, stating “this bill strikes the right balance.” He earlier claimed that conventional oil pipelines may not be included in future talks.

The Minister clarified that cabinet would seek “consensus” on which projects would be fast-tracked. He did not elaborate, according to Blacklock’s. 

LeBlanc informed the Senate that fast-tracking of industrial projects shouldn't strictly define cabinet, asserting the Liberal government presented a "compelling case to Canadians" for its necessity, given the U.S. trade war.

Businesses and building trades support the legislation, citing that project approval often takes longer than construction. C-5, in its current form, would allow first ministers to backload assessments considering "any factor" (Section 5.6).

Senator Paula Simons argues Bill C-5 may bypass environmental assessments, though LeBlanc insists assessments are key and non-compliant projects may lack approval.

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the only Liberal dissenter, worries that limited testimony time restricts democratic input, while others suggest amendments can come later.

Bill C-5 merges two laws: removing internal trade barriers by Canada Day and fast-tracking "national interest" projects, likely passing the Commons with Conservative support. MP Philip Lawrence calls it a modest step in the right direction, that "barely scratches the surface."

Senators criticize the bill's vague "national interest" definition and rushed process, claiming it limits parliamentary debate.

The House of Commons reviewed Bill C-5 from Wednesday afternoon to after midnight, as the Liberal government aims to pass it this week. The Senate plans to complete its review by June 27, though Senator Wallin noted, “This is not our general procedure."

"We would usually send a bill to committee, we would have witnesses, we would take testimony, and we would apply a sober second thought to that bill,” she added.

