Feds confirm knowledge of at least two sexual assaults in COVID quarantine hotels

The admission came in reply to an inquiry of the Health Ministry posed by Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner.

Both assaults resulted in criminal charges. The victims were both "quarantined travellers" forced into short-term COVID confinement at the behest of the Federal government.

According the Health Ministry:

In May 2021, a hotel employee within the housekeeping department at a Toronto government authorized accommodation, GAA, was arrested and received one charge of sexual assault. The victim was a traveller staying at the hotel. The hotel is no longer using the services of this employee. In February 2021, an individual was charged by local police with sexual assault, break and enter, and harassment at the Sheraton Montreal designated quarantine facility, DQF. The victim was a quarantined traveller.

Most Canadians, regardless of health or vaccination status returning from non-essential international travel, were forced to quarantine in a designated hotel while they awaited the results of a COVID test. Canadians were expected to pay the costs of the forced detainment out of pocket.

The designated quarantine site program was in place between March 2020 and August 2021; however, unvaccinated Canadians were still expected to have a 14-day isolation plan until the requirement ended in September 2022.