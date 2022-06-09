Feds delay access to information filings about spy flights over convoy

E-transfer (Canada):

"You can expect to receive a final response, on or before November 14, 2022," wrote the director of access to information and privacy for the Department of National Defence.

The delay of an extra 160 days to respond to an access to information request filed by Rebel News for documents relating to reports of special forces aircraft flying over the convoy to Ottawa is justified by a requirement for inside consultation.

"Records relevant to your request have been identified; however, consultation with another government agency is required."

The Ottawa Citizen reported the use of spy flights of "mystery aircraft" over the convoy to Ottawa as the mass protests against COVID-19 restrictions began in the nation's capital in late January and lasted until mid-February.

National Defence spokesperson Dan Le Bouthillier confirmed to the Citizen that the King Air aircraft, registered in the US, was Canadian special forces, but Le Bouthillier said that it was part of a training mission taking place on February 10 and was not surveilling the protests.

However, according to Steffan Watkins, an Ottawa-based researcher who tracks flight patterns, the King Air plane was in the skies over Ottawa, sometimes flying in a circular pattern, on January 28 and 29 and again on February 3, 10, and 11.

