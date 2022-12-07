Feds have tossed out a billion dollars' worth of vaccines

In July, Health Canada was forced to admit the agency had to garbage 13.6 million doses - at the time, more than half of its doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - because it couldn't find anyone who wanted it, either in Canada or around the world.

Tuesday's auditor general report on the federal government's response to COVID-19 revealed massive overspending, bailouts to the dead and incarcerated, and 20% of five billion dollars in vaccines hitting the trash can.

In July, Health Canada was forced to admit the agency had to garbage 13.6 million doses - at the time, more than half of its doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - because it couldn't find anyone who wanted it, either in Canada or around the world. At the time, questions swirled about the management of the other vaccine lines as efficacy rates were shown to be drastically overstated and injuries underreported. 

Vaccine uptake continues to decline.

However, the federal government continues to enter into multi-billion-dollar purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers for COVID-19 vaccines that are not yet approved by Health Canada.

A recent inquiry of the ministry pegs the current COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements at 600 million doses.

How many of those not yet manufactured doses will get filed in the "circular folder" as well?

