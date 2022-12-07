Feds have tossed out a billion dollars' worth of vaccines

By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports No one should be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop the federal vaccine passports system in Canada. 205,222 signatures

Tuesday's auditor general report on the federal government's response to COVID-19 revealed massive overspending, bailouts to the dead and incarcerated, and 20% of five billion dollars in vaccines hitting the trash can.

20 percent of a $5B budget for vaccines went to wastage, says audit. Fed attempts to minimize waste were "unsuccessful."

In July, Health Canada was forced to admit the agency had to garbage 13.6 million doses - at the time, more than half of its doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - because it couldn't find anyone who wanted it, either in Canada or around the world. At the time, questions swirled about the management of the other vaccine lines as efficacy rates were shown to be drastically overstated and injuries underreported.

Vaccine uptake continues to decline.

Ontario

Bivalent vaccine uptake

Data update



Demand has peaked, with just 1.5m bivalent mRNA doses administered, among 11.8m eligible (just 13%). Ontarians are done with mRNA. What are we going to do with all the excess?



Demand has peaked, with just 1.5m bivalent mRNA doses administered, among 11.8m eligible (just 13%). Ontarians are done with mRNA.

However, the federal government continues to enter into multi-billion-dollar purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers for COVID-19 vaccines that are not yet approved by Health Canada.

More great stuff from Canada's Prime Minister.

A recent inquiry of the ministry pegs the current COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements at 600 million doses.

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid examines an order paper question that suggests the federal government ordered hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines prior to Health Canada approval.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/y3rpJSorXB#cdnpoli — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2022

How many of those not yet manufactured doses will get filed in the "circular folder" as well?