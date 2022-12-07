Feds have tossed out a billion dollars' worth of vaccines
In July, Health Canada was forced to admit the agency had to garbage 13.6 million doses - at the time, more than half of its doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - because it couldn't find anyone who wanted it, either in Canada or around the world.
Tuesday's auditor general report on the federal government's response to COVID-19 revealed massive overspending, bailouts to the dead and incarcerated, and 20% of five billion dollars in vaccines hitting the trash can.
20 percent of a $5B @GovCanHealth budget for vaccines went to wastage, says audit. Fed attempts to minimize waste were "unsuccessful." https://t.co/NBpqdSxEaE #cdnpoli @OAG_BVG pic.twitter.com/HJbdopf6Kp— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) December 7, 2022
At the time, questions swirled about the management of the other vaccine lines as efficacy rates were shown to be drastically overstated and injuries underreported.
November 8, 2022
Vaccine uptake continues to decline.
Ontario— Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) November 12, 2022
Bivalent vaccine uptake
Data update
Demand has peaked, with just 1.5m bivalent mRNA doses administered, among 11.8m eligible (just 13%). Ontarians are done with mRNA. What are we going to do with all the excess?
Moderna (blue) /Pfizer (grey) daily shots below👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/BXcQDIKGCw
However, the federal government continues to enter into multi-billion-dollar purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers for COVID-19 vaccines that are not yet approved by Health Canada.
More great stuff from Canada's Prime Minister. 🤣🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/VBb1bsylC0— Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) November 3, 2022
A recent inquiry of the ministry pegs the current COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements at 600 million doses.
Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid examines an order paper question that suggests the federal government ordered hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines prior to Health Canada approval.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2022
FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/y3rpJSorXB#cdnpoli
How many of those not yet manufactured doses will get filed in the "circular folder" as well?
- By Rebel News
