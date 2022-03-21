Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Feds launching review of mandatory jab policy for public sector employees

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam recently stated the government would be reviewing its mandatory COVID vaccine policies.

The Canadian ﻿Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that the federal government is considering moving from an emphasis on requirement to an emphasis on recommendation.

Tam told reporters Friday, “I think the federal government has taken a very precautionary, thoughtful approach. They're looking at a phased approach of removing some of these policies. I know these policies are being reviewed and re-examined as we speak.”

In November 2021, the feds released the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal public servants, forcing the majority of federal employees to show proof of vaccination as a condition of work, with very few exceptions.

The federal government mandatory vaccination policy also included federally regulated industries like banking, rail and aviation. Members of the public must also produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination to fly on a plane or travel by train.

Blacklock's reports that a “total of 1,084 employees including 27 in the health department were suspended, according to a February 1 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. A total 95 percent of 276,575 employees affected by the policy were vaccinated when cabinet imposed the mandate. The rate is currently 99%, according to the Treasury Board. A total 3,623 workers requested exemptions on medical and religious grounds.”

The new review on the federal vaccination policy is just now catching up with a 27-year-old analysis of mandatory vaccination. In the 1996 Canadian National Report On Immunization, health department lawyers wrote “Immunization is not mandatory in Canada.”

