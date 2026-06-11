Feds scrapped 19,000 pandemic ventilators, sold some for as little as $6

The Liberal government scrapped more than 19,000 surplus COVID-era ventilators, selling many of the taxpayer-funded machines as scrap metal for pennies on the dollar.

Blacklock's Reporter was first to report that the ventilators were purchased as part of Ottawa's $1.1 billion pandemic procurement program, much of it through sole-sourced contracts. One of the largest beneficiaries was Frank Baylis' company, Baylis Medical, which received a federal contract to manufacture ventilators during the pandemic. Baylis served as a Liberal MP for Pierrefonds—Dollard from 2015 to 2019.

DOCUMENTS: 19,000 new Covid ventilators, all purchased through sole-sourced contracts, were sold as scrap at pennies a pound, according to Public Health Agency @GovCanHealth. Admission is highest figure yet on confirmed waste under $1.1 billion pandemic ventilator program.… pic.twitter.com/2gPm9aZxPk — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) June 11, 2026

According to newly disclosed Public Health Agency documents, the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile disposed of more than 19,000 unlicensed ventilators in 2024. Access to Information records previously revealed some machines that cost taxpayers roughly $22,000 each were sold for as little as $6 while still unopened in their original packaging.

A 2024 government divestment plan estimated average returns of just 14 cents per pound.

While more than 600 ventilators were donated to Ukraine through Canadian charities, the vast majority were scrapped.

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant previously called for an Auditor General investigation, warning that selling unopened ventilators as scrap metal represented a significant destruction of taxpayer value.

Internal records also showed former health minister Jean-Yves Duclos approved the scrapping plan without informing Parliament.