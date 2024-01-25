Feds used 'fake intelligence' to frame Freedom Convoy as 'violent extremists'

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Another scandal brews in the aftermath of the Emergencies Act ruling as intelligence agencies reportedly fabricated information to indict supporters of the Freedom Convoy.

From the onset of the 2022 Freedom Convoy that January, the Trudeau Liberals did not recognize their right to legitimate protest.

They falsely accused the anti-lockdown convoy of being part of the 'far-right,' and began repressing them with the help of allied media, Public revealed.

"Central to Trudeau's invocation of the Act was the alleged threat of right-wing extremism and violence, but new documents that podcaster Jeremy Mackenzie obtained through Canada's freedom of information law show that this drastic measure was based on fabricated intelligence," reads the Public investigation.

Government-approved media pushed that narrative soon after Trudeau accused Conservatives of supporting a "fringe group" with "unacceptable" views. They effectively branded the protesters as radicals.

Canada's Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau froze the bank accounts of 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protesters, claiming it was an emergency. But it wasn't. And now, Public has proof that his government used faked intelligence to illegally frame protesting truckers as violent extremists. pic.twitter.com/qkFJ9dBaTg — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 24, 2024

On February 14, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alongside Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, invoked the Emergencies Act to dispel protests in Ottawa and from across the country. The invocation of the act permitted law enforcement to detain protesters, freeze their bank accounts, confiscate assets and dismantle peaceful blockades in the ensuing weeks.

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich spent 49 days in prison on one count of mischief.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner in an April 9, 2022, interview with the Québec daily Le Devoir likened protesters to anarchists and hostage takers, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

"What we saw on Wellington Street here was the beginning of anarchy where certain people decided to take other citizens hostage, to take the law into their own hands," said Chief Justice Wagner.

Chrystia Freeland says Canada's "national security was under real threat" during the peaceful Freedom Convoy demonstrations in Ottawa and across the country. The invocation of the Emergencies Act was ruled unconstitutional in Federal Court today. https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/YxQAOIqucW — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 23, 2024

In addition, Public contends the federal government peddled false information regarding the Convoy with the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance to instrumentalize their resources and pursue ordinary citizens.

"This scandal appears to add to a growing number of cases revealing the politicization of intelligence and security agencies across Five Eyes nations to achieve ideological, political, and counter-populist goals," said Public.

The substack forwarded a request for comment regarding the scandal but did not receive a response from intelligence agencies or the federal government at the time of writing.

This is a developing story.