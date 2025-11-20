Feds support a new coastal pipeline, but only with B.C.'s approval

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson stated the federal government supports a new oil pipeline to the west coast, but only with British Columbia's approval. "For it to go through a jurisdiction, you need the support of the jurisdiction," he told the Star.

Hodgson's office confirmed the government won't grant B.C. a pipeline veto. However, the Carney government "strongly prefers" new pipelines to have B.C.'s support, especially for projects seeking fast-track "national interest" approval.

According to media reports, talks are underway for a new federal-Alberta climate and energy agreement to address Alberta's dissatisfaction with Ottawa.

Premier Smith says her government is "very close" to agreeing with the Carney Liberals on a "pathway" that would lead to a new pipeline being built in Alberta.



Prime Minister Mark Carney proposed a "grand bargain" potentially including a new oil pipeline and measures to reduce emissions, such as stronger carbon pricing, methane regulations, and the Pathways Alliance carbon capture project.

The federal government wants Alberta to improve its industrial carbon capture and commit to the Pathways project, a proposed 400-kilometre pipeline to sequester oilsands greenhouse gases underground.

Hodgson stressed that the project's referral to the federal Major Projects Office for review is essential for a new oil pipeline. However, a B.C. north coast pipeline requires lifting the regional oil tanker ban, which B.C. Premier David Eby and local First Nations oppose.

Marilyn Slett, Heiltsuk Nation chief and Coastal First Nations president, called the discussions a violation of the "honour of the Crown" without consent. Hodgson's office told the Star the oil tanker ban remains because no pipeline is currently up for approval.

Earlier this month in Toronto, Carney gave the strongest hint yet that talks with Alberta could lead to a new oil pipeline. Referring to "the pipeline stuff," Carney quipped, "Don't worry, it's going to happen [...] Well, something's going to happen. Let's put it that way."

Some Liberal MPs, however, are questioning a new B.C. oil pipeline.

Wilkinson warned that lifting the oil tanker ban for a pipeline could jeopardize coastal Indigenous community support for the Carney government's priority LNG export projects. He stated, "Much of the support for the LNG facilities [...] relies on the support of coastal First Nations," adding, "I think that there’s a risk."

Liberal MP Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to the natural resources minister, noted that the northern B.C. route isn't the sole option, suggesting another expansion of the government-owned, $34.2 billion Trans Mountain pipeline system is possible.

British Columbia's jobs minister, Ravi Kahlon, warns that lifting the northern coast tanker ban for an Alberta-B.C. pipeline would risk billions in other projects by defying First Nations. The provincial NDP government remains opposed.

Kahlon emphasized they will not jeopardize billions in current, ready-to-go investments for Alberta’s “imaginary pipeline,” which lacks a private sector proponent.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office told the Canadian Press Wednesday a pipeline deal with Ottawa is nearly finalized and will be announced soon. Alberta committed $14 million last month for early regulatory work, aiming to attract private investment and First Nations ownership.

B.C. Conservative MP Ellis Ross, whose riding includes the Port of Prince Rupert, called the discussion of changing the oil tanker ban "interesting." He noted that if the project proceeds, B.C. will need to issue permits and "consult and accommodate First Nations as well.”