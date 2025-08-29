Finance Canada warned of harms caused by 'unprecedented population growth' in 2024 briefing note

On Thursday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed a report from Juno News that shows Finance Canada warned of the potential harms of mass immigration in a 2024 briefing note.

The message reportedly detailed the negative consequences on housing, economic productivity, and wages that could occur with the surge in temporary residents.

Despite announcing a cap on the number of temporary foreign workers entering Canada for 2025 (82,000), the Liberals have already exceeded it by tens of thousands of people by August.

According to the July 2024 document, the federal government previously set a goal of reducing the percentage of temporary residents in Canada's population to five percent within three years.

However, the note states that the percentage of temporary residents in Canada's population has instead increased to above seven percent. This is reportedly almost double the level from 2019.

David discussed the unfortunate result of the Liberals' mass immigration policies on cities and towns across Canada.

"Unfortunately, you can't go into a city or town anywhere in our dominion without coming across a homeless encampment or encampments plural," he said.

"What's happened to downtown Hamilton? I'm not trying to be mean or funny here, parts of that city look like a film set for a zombie apocalypse flick. People homeless, destitute, on drugs, maybe mentally ill, just literally sleeping on the sidewalk," David continued.

The Liberals have repeatedly faced criticism from Conservatives for allowing huge numbers of temporary foreign workers into Canada while youth unemployment, housing prices, and hospital wait times soar.