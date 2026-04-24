'Find them, arrest them, deport them': Poilievre vows crackdown on IRGC-linked officials in Canada
The Conservative leader called antisemitic violence in Toronto “rampant terrorism” while promising to take tougher action on operatives linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Pierre Poilievre held a press conference in Mississauga on Friday, introducing his “Zero Gas Tax” policy.
In his remarks, the Conservative leader criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government for adding fuel taxes onto the backs of already struggling Canadians and pointed out that the carbon tax is still in place, even if it is being called something else.
He highlighted how Canada has the most expensive housing in the G7 — by a wide margin — the highest food inflation in the G7, and the second-highest unemployment rate in the G7.
He also criticized Carney’s recent comments on the United States and his shifting position on Canada’s relationship with its neighbour, suggesting that his statements appear geared toward grabbing headlines while lacking substance, as he expresses opposing views in a short span of time, much like his stance on the current war in Iran.
How can Canadians trust a leader who can’t even maintain the same position on issues for a week?
As I’ve been covering recently, the Jewish community in Toronto is understandably fearful and frustrated at the lack of accountability and justice for the threats and attacks they have faced over the last two-plus years.
Last month, a string of shootings plagued the community, with attacks on synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses, and the U.S. Consulate.
Only one arrest has been made in the shooting of a Jewish-owned restaurant. The three synagogues targeted by gunfire, along with the U.S. Consulate, have still not seen any suspects arrested.
I was anxious to know whether Poilievre believed the RCMP and CSIS were doing enough, as I’m sure the Jewish community was eager to hear his position as well.
The Opposition leader called them “rampant terrorist attacks on the Jewish community” and asked, “where are the arrests? Why aren’t people being locked up for this violence and terrorism on our streets? It is almost as though they’re not taking it seriously. We need a real plan to lock up terrorists.”
“There have been rampant terrorist attacks on the Jewish community. Where are the arrests? Why aren’t people being locked up for this violence and terrorism on our streets?”— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 24, 2026
Watch @PierrePoilievre’s response today when I asked him whether the RCMP and CSIS are taking the string… pic.twitter.com/zSFVR5F0pv
Following that, I asked what his government would do differently to deport IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)- linked officials from our country.
As we know, there are at minimum 700 IRGC agents operating freely in Canada, and the Liberal government has allegedly only deported one.
That’s not enough, and Poilievre doesn’t think so either. He responded, “It shouldn’t be hard. Find them. Arrest them. Deport them.”
Scarlett Grace
Anti-Discrimination Reporter
Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.
In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-04-24 20:55:06 -0400It’s becoming more and more obvious that the Liberals want this chaos. They could easily shut down these terrorists and give police powers to arrest and keep criminals in jail WITHOUT instant bail.