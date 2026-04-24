'Find them, arrest them, deport them': Poilievre vows crackdown on IRGC-linked officials in Canada

Pierre Poilievre held a press conference in Mississauga on Friday, introducing his “Zero Gas Tax” policy.

In his remarks, the Conservative leader criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government for adding fuel taxes onto the backs of already struggling Canadians and pointed out that the carbon tax is still in place, even if it is being called something else.

He highlighted how Canada has the most expensive housing in the G7 — by a wide margin — the highest food inflation in the G7, and the second-highest unemployment rate in the G7.

He also criticized Carney’s recent comments on the United States and his shifting position on Canada’s relationship with its neighbour, suggesting that his statements appear geared toward grabbing headlines while lacking substance, as he expresses opposing views in a short span of time, much like his stance on the current war in Iran.

How can Canadians trust a leader who can’t even maintain the same position on issues for a week?



As I’ve been covering recently, the Jewish community in Toronto is understandably fearful and frustrated at the lack of accountability and justice for the threats and attacks they have faced over the last two-plus years.

Last month, a string of shootings plagued the community, with attacks on synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses, and the U.S. Consulate.

Only one arrest has been made in the shooting of a Jewish-owned restaurant. The three synagogues targeted by gunfire, along with the U.S. Consulate, have still not seen any suspects arrested.

I was anxious to know whether Poilievre believed the RCMP and CSIS were doing enough, as I’m sure the Jewish community was eager to hear his position as well.

The Opposition leader called them “rampant terrorist attacks on the Jewish community” and asked, “where are the arrests? Why aren’t people being locked up for this violence and terrorism on our streets? It is almost as though they’re not taking it seriously. We need a real plan to lock up terrorists.”

“There have been rampant terrorist attacks on the Jewish community. Where are the arrests? Why aren’t people being locked up for this violence and terrorism on our streets?”



Watch @PierrePoilievre’s response today when I asked him whether the RCMP and CSIS are taking the string… pic.twitter.com/zSFVR5F0pv — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 24, 2026

Following that, I asked what his government would do differently to deport IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)- linked officials from our country.

As we know, there are at minimum 700 IRGC agents operating freely in Canada, and the Liberal government has allegedly only deported one.

That’s not enough, and Poilievre doesn’t think so either. He responded, “It shouldn’t be hard. Find them. Arrest them. Deport them.”