E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On April 4, SOPFEU released its initial report on fire hazards in Quebec, marking the start of the wildfire season. On June first, 95 new Wildfires were recorded on the same day. However, claims linking these fires to climate change have faced scrutiny, with Canada's national wildfire database indicating a lack of a clear upward trend since 1980.

Each year, Canada experiences over 8,000 fires, resulting in the destruction of an average of 2.1 million hectares. Lightning is responsible for nearly half of all fires, accounting for approximately 85% of the burned area annually. SOPFEU acknowledges the intricate nature of linking climate change directly to these fires, emphasizing the multitude of factors at play. Last week's confluence of conditions created a combustible environment, as SOPFEU mentioned, underscoring the complex nature of fire incidents.

“So there's two factors, really. There's the amount of moisture that's in the fuel and the wind. Those are the two factors that determine the intensity and spread of the fire,” explained Tim Greer, fire behaviour analyst. He also said,“ Sometimes if there is no rain with the lightning, it will start a fire immediately. If there's rain on top, it may be a few days before that fire actually comes through to the surface.”

The severity of the fires has necessitated Canada's call for assistance from various countries to combat the widespread blazes. Meanwhile, speculations have arisen regarding the possibility of intentional fire-starting. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a thorough investigation into the wildfires in Alberta, responding to concerns of potential incendiary incidents.

In this report, we hear the side of the story from the French military, the SOPFEU media spokesperson, and Fire behaviour analyst Tim Greer.