JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

Dong won his nomination campaign in 2019, according to a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) whistleblower, with the help of Beijing, which used operatives and loyalists to bus in seniors to vote for him with Dong's name written on their arms in sharpie. The CSIS whistleblower to Global News also said foreign students were threatened with revocation of their visas if they did not turn up to support Dong.

"Intelligence sources tell Global News that investigators have been tracking Ontario Liberal MP Han Dong since the summer of 2019, and say he is one of 11 Toronto-area riding candidates believed to be supported by the Chinese government" https://t.co/5G3mU6jtt6 — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) February 25, 2023

The CSIS insider says they warned senior Liberals to terminate Dong's candidacy, but Trudeau intervened to save him. In turn, Dong conveniently skipped out at the last minute on a Liberal-sponsored vote to condemn the Uyghur genocide at the hands of China.

Han Dong's voting record on China is deserving of more questions, not claims of racism https://t.co/ogP0H25g99 Via @brianlilley#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/bFC4cThmx3 — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) February 27, 2023

Dong says he investigated his campaign and — surprise! — found no wrongdoing. Not good enough.

and now @JustinTrudeau defends China's interference in our last federal election - because he loves China's support of his unethical behaviors. ..https://t.co/gCqpwh9M7H — * W. Brett Wilson * (@WBrettWilson) February 28, 2023

But of course, China is Trudeau's favourite dictatorship, and it is the Liberals who are benefiting from the foreign meddling.

Trudeau says Communist China is the country he “most admires”, and specifically says their “basic dictatorship” is appealing to him. pic.twitter.com/RwonxxuOJM — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2023

After a year of pushing the hoax that the Freedom Convoy protest was a Kremlin-funded operation, Prime Minster Trudeau says there is nothing to see here, and if you think there is, you're a racist.

Trudeau is standing by Liberal MP Han Dong, who allegedly received help from the Chinese Communist Party during 2021's election.

After hinting at his critics being racist, Trudeau then warns CSIS to stay out of politics.



MORE: https://t.co/ZsOEOeSLW4 pic.twitter.com/RZH0rNdNxi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2023

Canadians deserve answers and transparency. We must know that foreign influence in our elections will be pulled out at its root. But that's not happening. Instead, Trudeau is standing by Dong and refusing to investigate further.

Rebel News has a plan to fight back and give Canadians a way to have their voices heard. Sign and share the petition, and send a quick automated email directly to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling him to remove his Chinese-installed Dong.

And we aren't done with Trudeau and his Beijing-controlled MPs. There is much more left to do to inform Canadians about how foreign influence disenfranchises us.

Please donate to help fund our next high-profile awareness campaign about Chinese influence on the Liberals and Canadian democracy.