PETITION: Fire Nili Kaplan-Myrth from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board!

A wild-eyed TV-doctor-turned-politician thinks she can censor criticisms levied at her by concerned parents and citizens. Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee Nili Nili Kaplan-Myrth has so far been successful. We're going to stop her!

Hypochondriac TV doc turned school board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth needs to be fired.
Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth wants to shape impressionable young minds with her woke ideology, and she doesn't want parents to have any say.

That ends today.

The wild-eyed doctor with a mask permanently welded to her face, including during virtual Skype interviews, recently ran for the Ottawa-Carlton district school board… and won.

And now that she's on the school board, she is leaning into her control freak tendencies, shutting down parents who show up at the school board meetingsby calling them vicious names.

In response to her censorship and stifling of parents' viewpoints and attempts to hold her accountable, parents started their own petition on Change.org — TWICE!

But Kaplan-Myrth and the school board pressured Change.org to remove both petitions for allegedly spreading "transphobic hate." So we launched our own (uncancellable) petition at FireNili.com. She might be able to cry-bully Change.org, but it won't work on me.

The school board is actually siding with her! They've limited attendance at the school board meetings to just 75 people. They've called the police and had patrol cars parked outside. They've restricted the time and the number of speakers to just six, with two to four minutes each to speak.

Since they won't let you have your say, we will!

Tell Kaplan-Myrth to take a hike!

No elected official is beyond accountability. If you agree with me, go to FireNili.com.

Sign the petition, share it, and let these people know you care about the rights of parents holding their politicians to account and directing their children's education.

*Full disclosure: The count of signatories includes the 7,000 signatures garnered by the Change.org petitions which were cancelled by Change.org.

Censorship Protect Kids COVID Vaccines Advocacy No More Masks Fire Nili
Fire Nili!
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

5,210 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature
