PETITION: Fire Nili Kaplan-Myrth from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board!
A wild-eyed TV-doctor-turned-politician thinks she can censor criticisms levied at her by concerned parents and citizens. Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee Nili Nili Kaplan-Myrth has so far been successful. We're going to stop her!
Hypochondriac TV doc turned school board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth needs to be fired.
Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth wants to shape impressionable young minds with her woke ideology, and she doesn't want parents to have any say.
A desperate attempt by mask-obsessed trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth to mandate masks in Ottawa schools failed this week after many parents and students spoke out against the controversial measure.@anthonyfurey says we just witnessed the last gasps of the Covid Crazies. pic.twitter.com/8M7DmMKvyO— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 28, 2022
That ends today.
Hypochondria riddled family Doctor Nili Kaplan-Myrth spreads misinformation on live television.— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 11, 2022
Click to watch the full report: pic.twitter.com/xT5f3NXUFU
The wild-eyed doctor with a mask permanently welded to her face, including during virtual Skype interviews, recently ran for the Ottawa-Carlton district school board… and won.
UNITY: Upset parents & guardians chant “Shame” and “Nili you’re a fraud” in opposition to Ottawa public school board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth’s controversial motion to impose an illegal and coercive mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/6ucS7aYlN8— NL Media (@nlmedia11) November 23, 2022
And now that she's on the school board, she is leaning into her control freak tendencies, shutting down parents who show up at the school board meetingsby calling them vicious names.
Ottawa progressive public school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth shut down a concerned parent speaking at a yesterday’s board meeting “on the grounds that (his speech created) an unsafe environment for people who identify as gender diverse.”— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) March 8, 2023
Source: Robin Larocque, YouTube pic.twitter.com/2vXM3yJrbS
In response to her censorship and stifling of parents' viewpoints and attempts to hold her accountable, parents started their own petition on Change.org — TWICE!
Joined the @ezralevant show to discuss the latest controversy at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board involving notorious trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth. Here is part of our interview. https://t.co/lwtz1Uf9Bp— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) March 30, 2023
But Kaplan-Myrth and the school board pressured Change.org to remove both petitions for allegedly spreading "transphobic hate." So we launched our own (uncancellable) petition at FireNili.com. She might be able to cry-bully Change.org, but it won't work on me.
BREAKING: @Change.org shuts down the second petition calling for the resignation of controversial trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth. Are constituents no longer able to use the platform to demand accountability from their elected officials??— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) March 27, 2023
(Screenshot provided to me by parent) pic.twitter.com/kV3Bp0qtIE
The school board is actually siding with her! They've limited attendance at the school board meetings to just 75 people. They've called the police and had patrol cars parked outside. They've restricted the time and the number of speakers to just six, with two to four minutes each to speak.
Since they won't let you have your say, we will!
Tell Kaplan-Myrth to take a hike!
No elected official is beyond accountability. If you agree with me, go to FireNili.com.
Sign the petition, share it, and let these people know you care about the rights of parents holding their politicians to account and directing their children's education.
*Full disclosure: The count of signatories includes the 7,000 signatures garnered by the Change.org petitions which were cancelled by Change.org.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Nili Kaplan-Myrth from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board!
5,210 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.