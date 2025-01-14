Flashback: Mark Carney's farewell events cost taxpayers over $30,000
The former Bank of England governor is expected to throw his hat into the Liberals' leadership race on Thursday.
Globalist banker Mark Carney — a current adviser to Trudeau — is expected to enter the race for the Liberal leadership to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an official announcement Thursday.
Carney's farewell events held in his honour when he left the Bank of Canada in 2013 left taxpayers footing a five-figure bill.
A series of parties were organized to mark Carney's departure, including a high-profile event at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre. The total cost of the farewell celebrations exceeded $30,000.
Critics at the time argued that the events were excessive and highlighted a lack of sensitivity to taxpayers, especially as Carney transitioned to a prestigious new role as governor of the Bank of England.
The Bank of Canada defended the spending as a way to recognize Carney's contributions.
