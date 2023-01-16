Flashback: Trump sternly rebukes WEF

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Although the World Economic Forum (WEF) has a strong focus on the climate scare, President Trump, in his address to the globalist symposium in 2018, reiterated his pro-fossil fuel America First agenda.

"We are lifting self-imposed restrictions on energy production to provide affordable power to our citizens and businesses and to promote energy security for our friends all around the world. No country should be held hostage to a single provider of energy," said Donald Trump.

2018. President Trump at the World Economic Forum.



No wonder they wanted him out. pic.twitter.com/uvkqnGlhsG — Maze (@mazemoore) January 16, 2023

Germany is largely beholden to Russia's Gazprom for natural gas supply.

Russian Gazprom has reportedly declared a Force Majeure notice on gas deliveries to Germany.



Germany's largest natural gas trader (Uniper) is on the verge of bankruptcy and has applied for state aid.



On this issue, Donald Trump was right.pic.twitter.com/5yIwHQGdb8 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 18, 2022

In 2020, in a similar speech before the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, Trump called out the constant alarmism from global elites as a power grab:

They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 60s, a mass starvation crisis in the '70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty.

