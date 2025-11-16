Floating hotels, raw sewage & UN hypocrisy in Belém

After two red-eye flights and 24 hours of travel, we finally made it to Belém, Brazil — and were greeted by exactly what you’d expect from the city hosting a giant UN climate change conference for 55,000 elites: raw sewage flowing straight into the Amazon.

Belém treats just 4% of its sewage. And only 20% of households are connected to the system — meaning the rest just washes into the streets, into the river, and right past the cruise ships.

You can smell it before you see it.

And about those ships…

Officials brought in two mega-liners, the MSC Seaview and the Costa Diadema, as floating hotels for delegates. Brazilian organizers even brag that the ships “boost capacity” for the conference.

Getting to the Port of Outeiro took us an hour in traffic. According to the UN’s own information, it’s a 33-minute commute one way from Outeiro to the conference venue. So that’s thousands of delegates burning fuel in buses and Ubers every single day — but don’t worry, your pickup truck is the real climate threat.

Meanwhile, the very mouth of the Amazon — the gateway to the rainforest — is where untreated sewage is pouring out right beside the luxury liners housing the world’s climate royalty. Not that they’ll notice it through the tinted windows of their shuttle vans.

We’re here because someone has to show the side of the UN climate change conference the regime media won’t: the private jets, the idling limos, and now the floating hotels bobbing in raw sewage.

We’ve been officially accredited this year, and we’ll bring you the truth from inside and outside the conference. But getting here — and working here — is expensive.

If you want honest reporting from Belém, without the UN filter, please chip in to help cover the costs and follow all our coverage at RebelUN.com.

We’ll show you what’s really happening here, the hypocrisy, the waste, the contradictions, because someone has to.