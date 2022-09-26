As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Tampa is ordered to evacuate

Twitter

Tropical Storm Ian has been upgraded to Hurricane Ian on Monday, prompting coastal residents to find refuge from the impending tempest.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the change in status was declared around 5 am as Tropical Storm Ian’s winds accelerated to 75mph. Hurricane Ian is predicted to significantly impact Florida’s Gulf Coast, which includes Tampa Bay as it makes landfall within the next 48 hours.

“In preparation for Tropical Storm #Ian, I directed @MyFDOT to waive weight restrictions for commercial trucks to ensure ample fuel and resources are coming into FL,” wrote Florida Gov. R on DeSantis on Sunday. “We've also waived state requirements to ensure pharmacies can prescribe 30-day emergency refills for medications.”

The storm is currently making its approach to western Cuba.

The NHC stated on Twitter on Monday that “Rapid Strengthening is Expected Today. Expected to Produce Significant Wind and Storm Surge Impacts In Western Cuba.”

Hurricane #Ian Advisory 13: Ian Becomes a Hurricane and Additional Rapid Strengthening Is Expected Today. Expected to Produce Significant Wind and Storm Surge Impacts In Western Cuba. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2022

Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa Bay, has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, as listed on a map posted by the City of Tampa. The county has also issued a voluntary evacuation order for Zone B, which is less likely to receive the brunt of Hurricane Ian.

#IAN UPDATE ‼️ A mandatory evacuation order has been issued by @HillsboroughFL for Evacuation Zone A. A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Zone B.



Check your evacuation zone & route: https://t.co/DahPv3JOg5 pic.twitter.com/3kYMImLDcu — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) September 26, 2022

“#Ian has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to become a major hurricane as it moves through the Gulf. I encourage Floridians to ensure they are prepared and that their emergency supply kit is stocked with supplies,” said Gov. DeSantis on Twitter early Monday. “Follow @FLSERT for updates.”

The governor delivered a full update on Hurricane Ian after it had its status upgraded.

WATCH:

Governor DeSantis Delivers Update on Hurricane Ian https://t.co/pd4UKjeXwq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

Hurricane Ian is expected to made landfall in Florida on Thursday or Friday.