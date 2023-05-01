Death penalty for pedophiles: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enacts comprehensive anti-crime and public safety legislation

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a robust legislative package into law on Monday, aimed at combating crime and promoting public safety, with a focus on pre-trial detention, drug traffickers targeting children, and implementing the death penalty for child rapists.

The bill includes measures to strengthen pre-trial detention, counter "bail reform" efforts that have jeopardized safety in other states, increase penalties for drug traffickers targeting children, and impose the death penalty on child rapists. Governor DeSantis also signed a bill last month to reform Florida's death penalty statutes in capital cases.

Governor DeSantis emphasized Florida's status as a law-and-order state, boasting a 50-year record low crime rate, and significant year-over-year reductions in murder, burglary, and overall crime. The legislation aims to maintain public safety by keeping criminals in jail and severely punishing pedophiles.

Today, I signed legislation that will:

- Makes child rapists eligible for the death penalty with the minimum sentence of life in prison without parole

- Impose additional penalties on fentanyl and drug-related crimes targeted at children

- Protect Floridians from disastrous…

Attorney General Ashley Moody expressed her support for the legislation, stating that Florida treats offenders as criminals who deserve to be behind bars, which contributes to the state's rapid growth.

Moody said:

In Florida, we stand for the rule of law, we back our blue, and we treat offenders as they should be treated — not as victims, but as criminals who deserve to be behind bars. That’s one of the reasons why we are the fastest growing state in the nation. I am grateful for Governor DeSantis’ strong leadership in advocating for, and signing, new laws that go after fentanyl traffickers and keep violent and repeat offenders behind bars to protect Floridians and our millions of visitors.

Governor DeSantis signed HB 1627 to protect Floridians from "bail reforms" pushed by liberal politicians and prosecutors in high-crime areas. The bill requires the Florida Supreme Court to develop a uniform statewide bond schedule, prohibits chief judges from setting lower bond amounts for criminal offenses, and allows for the revocation of pretrial release in certain cases.

Additionally, DeSantis signed HB 1359 to address the threat of "rainbow fentanyl," imposing harsher penalties on those who traffic drugs that resemble candy and target children. The bill makes these traffickers eligible for a life sentence, with a minimum of 25 years and a $1 million penalty, and makes possession, sale, or manufacture of such substances a first-degree felony.

Lastly, DeSantis enacted HB 1297, which imposes the death penalty on pedophiles who commit sexual battery against children under 12. The Governor is prepared to take this law to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn judicial precedents that have protected child rapists from the death penalty, and to give victims and their families the opportunity to seek ultimate justice against these heinous criminals.

“Florida is a law-and-order state with a 50-year record low crime rate and double-digit year-over-year decreases in murder, burglary, and overall crime,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “For three consecutive legislative sessions we have enacted tough-on-crime policies, and this year we are continuing to implement measures to protect our communities and keep Florida safe, with a particular emphasis on keeping criminals in jail and throwing the book at pedophiles.”