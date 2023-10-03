Florida’s surgeon general on COVID vaccine push: ‘major safety concern’

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While the updated COVID-19 vaccine has been made available and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for everyone 6 months and older, skepticism has arisen among some health experts. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, recently shared his reservations on the subject with Fox News Digital.

Ladapo voiced his strong objection, stating, "It's just a really terrible idea. And it's remarkable and really spellbinding that [the CDC] would make that kind of recommendation in the absence of evidence." He was referring to the absence of clinical trials for the latest vaccine iteration.

He further criticized health agencies for not insisting that companies like Pfizer or Moderna undertake these essential trials. "The FDA and CDC could have compelled Pfizer or Moderna to conduct clinical trials — that's something that's totally doable — and they didn't do it," he said.

Ladapo highlighted his worries about the vaccine's potential side effects, notably myocarditis and the mysterious "negative effectiveness" – a situation where vaccine efficacy seems to decrease with increased interaction among the vaccinated.

"The risks are very real, which adds to the madness of the way that the CDC and the FDA are making decisions right now," the Florida surgeon general said.

"There are so many reasons to say ‘pause’ at this point. Instead, the CDC and FDA are saying 'full steam ahead,’” he stated.

"The CDC was vocal about the spike protein being a very short-lived phenomenon … and now we have people who, for prolonged periods of time, seem to have evidence of spike proteins circulating in their tissues," Ladapo added. "Is that a safe outcome? I don't think so."

Multiple studies globally have suggested that post-booster shots, vaccine effectiveness can dip over time. According to Ladapo, these findings might suggest a shift in immunity and a heightened infection risk after receiving several COVID-19 jabs.

Another concern is the persistence of the spike protein in recipients up to half a year post-vaccination. Ladapo referenced a study from 2022, conducted by UCLA and the University of Maryland, which indicated a heightened risk of severe adverse events with mRNA vaccine recipients.

While Ladapo isn't opposed to proven safe treatments like the antiviral Paxlovid, he criticized the push for the current COVID-19 vaccine without sufficient clinical evidence.

The surgeon general stressed that health agencies could have easily conducted trials to validate the vaccine's safety. "COVID circulates year-round, and high-risk individuals tend to have higher rates of infection. We could have found the answer to that question," he remarked.

Given the current data void, Ladapo admitted he would hesitate to recommend the vaccine. He elaborated on the risks, stating, "With the questions about negative efficacy, the persistence of spike protein, and then the stuff we've seen related to thromboembolic events like strokes and cardiac injury, I don't feel comfortable … recommending [the vaccine] to any living being on this planet."

As an alternative, Ladapo suggested that individuals should prioritize their health and utilize safe medications when necessary, condemning the aggressive promotion of the vaccine as "an insult to humanity.”